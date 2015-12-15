Fixed Array Solar Collectors Market Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2017 – 2026

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Fixed Array Solar Collectors market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

competitive landscape of global fixed array solar collectors market include –

Sharp Solar Energy Solutions Group

Canadian Solar Inc.

Wuxi Suntech Power Co.

Ltd., Trina Solar Limited

SolarCity Corporation.

Juwi Solar, Inc.

Activ Solar GmbH

First Solar Inc.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Yingli Solar

Fixed Array Solar Collectors Market Dynamics

High Cost of Photovoltaic Cells to Hinder Fixed Array Solar Collectors Market

The major issue related to the solar power is the basic expenses of photovoltaic cells. This is likely to emerge as a key hindrance in the development of global fixed array solar collectors market. This price is a one-time investment.

Moreover, the solar panels have an extremely low maintenance cost. There are other factors such as solar power is a renewable source of energy. This is a key hindrance in the growth of global fixed array solar collectors market.

The issue is resolved by linking the solar panels to grid such that additional power can be stored and used later on. This unpredictability of solar power isn’t much in comparison to variation of oil and gas supply across the globe.

China to Emerge As Highest Grossing Nation in Global Fixed Array Solar Collectors Market

The global fixed array solar collectors market is categorized based on region into Asia Pacific, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Japan. Among these, the fixed array solar collectors market is likely to be the highest grossing in China, owing to the biggest market of photovoltaic cells. Moreover, Germany is also running in the race for the deployment of these cell all over the nation. These are some of the leading countries contributing in the flooding demand in global fixed array solar collectors market.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Fixed Array Solar Collectors market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

