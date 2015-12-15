Product Innovation and Technological Advancements to Aid the Growth of the Enhanced Vision System Market 2017 – 2025

Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Enhanced Vision System market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

Segmentation

The peptide therapeutics market has been segmented as by application, by route of administration, by type, by technology, by type of molecule, by API peptide type and by geography. Based on application, the market has been segmented into cancer, metabolic, CVD, respiratory, GIT, anti-infective, dermatology, CNS, renal and others. Based on route of administration, the market has been segmented into parenteral, oral and others.

Based on type, the market has been segmented into innovative and generic. Based on technology, the market has been segmented into liquid phase, solid phase and hybrid phase. Based on type of molecules, the market has been segmented into vasopressin, somatostatin, calcitonin, immunopeptide, natriuretic and others. Based on API peptide type, the market has been segmented into in-house and CMO.

Geographically, the peptide therapeutics market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Moreover, analysis for the major countries comprising U.S. Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LATAM, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of MEA have also been provided in the report. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the peptide therapeutics market in various regions has been provided in this section. It also includes various ups and downs about particular country or geography that has impacted the overall market globally.

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market: Competitive Analysis

The report provides a detailed outline/blueprint of the peptide therapeutics market globally that will assist new companies in establishing their presence and market players in expanding their market share in the market. It concludes with the company profile section which includes company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments for market players. The major players that are profiled in the report include Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc. and others.

The global peptide therapeutics market has been segmented into:

By Application

Cancer

Metabolic

CVD

Respiratory

GIT

Anti-infective

Dermatology

CNS

Renal

Others

By Route of Administration

Parenteral

Oral

Others

By Type

Innovative

Generic

By Technology

Liquid Phase

Solid Phase

Hybrid Phase

By Type of Molecule

Vasopressin

Somatostatin

Calcitonin

Immunopeptide

Natriuretic

Others

By API Peptide Type

In-house

CMO

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



