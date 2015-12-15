Reyes Syndrome Diagnostic Market Emerging Trends, Technology and Growth 2017 – 2025

ReyeÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s syndrome is a condition that causes swelling in the liver and brain due to deposit of fat. ReyeÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s syndrome mostly affects children and teenagers who are recovering from a viral infection such as flu and chickenpox. In ReyeÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s syndrome, the blood sugar level typically drops and the level of ammonia and acidity rise. Diarrhea, rapid breathing, continuous vomiting, irrational behavior, seizures, and loss of consciousness are the common symptoms of ReyeÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s syndrome. Use of aspirin in children to treat influenza is found to be the main causative agents of ReyeÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s syndrome.

Based on diagnosis, the global ReyeÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s syndrome diagnostic market can be segmented into tests, biopsy, imaging, and others. The test segment can be classified into blood test, urine test, and others. The blood test segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period because in the initial stage of treatment, doctors prefer blood test to monitor the electrolytes and liver function of patients. The imaging segment can be sub-segmented into computerized tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, electroencephalogram, and others. The magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period because doctors prefer to MRI which gives more accurate results, especially in brain scan as compared to others. In terms of treatment, the ReyeÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s syndrome diagnostic market can be divided into electrolytes & glucose solution, corticosteroids, ammonia detoxicants, insulin, and others. The electrolytes & glucose solution segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Electrolytes & glucose solutions are easily available over the counter. These help to restore the blood sugar level in the body quickly as compared to other drug agents. Rise in prevalence of influenza and increase in teenage population across the region are factors driving the global ReyeÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s syndrome diagnostic market. However, less awareness and limited treatment and diagnosis options for ReyeÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s disease are likely to hamper the ReyeÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s syndrome diagnostic market in the next few years.

In terms of region, the global ReyeÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s syndrome diagnostic market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America Â dominates the global market. The region is projected to account for significant share of the global ReyeÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s syndrome diagnostic market during the forecast period due to increase in prevalence of viral infection and use of aspirin among the teenage population in the region. Availability of funds for research and research & development support from government to develop different drugs for ReyeÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s syndrome is likely to drive of the ReyeÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s syndrome diagnostic market in the region. However, high prevalence of influenza, rise in awareness about ReyeÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s syndrome and its effect in children, and increase in health care expenditure in Asia Pacific are expected to fuel the ReyeÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s syndrome diagnostic market in the region during the forecast period. Advancements in tests, diagnosis, increase in per capita income, and availability of generic drugs are likely to augment the ReyeÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s syndrome diagnostic market in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global ReyeÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s syndrome diagnostic market are General Electric Company, Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NeuroLogica Corp., Sumitomo Corporation, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon, and Argon Medical, among others.

