Promising Opportunities in North America and Europe to Propel the Growth of the Auger Drilling Market 2018 – 2026

Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global respiratory devices market has been segmented into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report are ResMed, Inc., Smiths Medical, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, Getinge AB, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Chart Industries, and Vyaire Medical, Inc.

The global respiratory devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Respiratory Devices Market, by Product Type

Therapeutic Devices

Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

Global Respiratory Devices Market, by Therapeutic Devices

Drug Delivery Devices Nebulizers Inhalers

Mechanical Ventilators Invasive Non-Invasive

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices Disposables

Resuscitators Reusable Disposables

Humidifiers

Airway Clearance Devices

Oxygen Concentrators

Consumables & Disposables

Others

Global Respiratory Devices Market, by Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

Pulse Oximeters

Capnographs

Spirometers

Polysomnographs

Peak Flow Meters

Gas Analyzers

Others

Global Respiratory Devices Market, by Application

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Asthma

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Cystic Fibrosis

Pneumonia

Global Respiratory Devices Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia & New Zealand India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



