Tapping Sleeves Market to Reach US$ Million at xx% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

Segmentations

Based on type, the global market has been segmented into elevator and escalators. The smart escalators and elevators market is dominated by the elevators segment. The elevators market is further sub divided into elevator capacity types 450 – 1,150 kg, 1,150kg-1,500kg, 1,500kg-2,000kg and others. The escalators market is further classified into moving walkway escalators and moving stairs. Smart elevator is mainly driven by the increasing number of super tall and high rise building that demand energy efficient, secure and faster vertical transportation systems.

The global market by application is segmented into eight types: commercial, hotels, retail, residential, transportation, hospital, parking building and others. The smart escalators and elevators market is dominated by the transportation segment, followed by residential application. This increasing demand of smart escalators and elevators in the transportation segment is driven by large expenditure on airport development, ports and rail transport.

Global Smart Elevators and Escalators Market: Key Research Aspects

A comprehensive analysis of market dynamics that include the market drivers, restraints and opportunities is included under the purview of the study. Market dynamics are the distinct factors which exert an influence on the growth of a particular market and therefore help in studying the current trends of the global market. Thus, this report offers an inclusive study of the global smart elevators and escalators market, along with providing the forecast of the market for the period from 2017 to 2023.

Global Smart Elevators and Escalators Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players profiled in this report include Cisco Systems, Inc (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Otis Elevator Company (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Schindler Holding Ltd.(Switzerland), Hitachi Ltd.(Japan), Fujitec Co., Ltd. (Japan), ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), Kone Corporation (Finland), Kleemann Hellas SA (Greece) among others.

The segments covered in the Smart Elevator and Escalator market are as follows:

Global Smart Elevator and Escalator Market: By Type

Elevator 450 kg – 1,150 kg 1,150kg-1,500kg 1,500kg-2,000kg

Escalator Moving Walkway Escalators Moving Stairs



Global Smart Elevator and Escalator Market: By Application Type

Commercial

Hotels

Retail

Residential

Transportation

Hospital

Parking Building

Global Smart Elevator and Escalator Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) Middle East Latin America Africa



