Dust Collector Systems Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Competitive Landscape

BossTek has launched new DustBoss DB-60 fusion dust suppression system with Tire IV Final-compliant generators. Equipped with in-line 75-mesh and 200-micron filter, and the new design can be optimized with VFD to adjust fan speed.

The Quad Pulse Package 2 dust collector was also recently introduced with two filter cartridges to handle 590 to 1,765 ft 3/min air volumes. It also features a cleanable filter system allowing manufacturers to continue production process without the need to frequently replace the filter.

Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is located in the US. The company is in the production and marketing of air filters used in various industries. The company’s engine products segment provides replacement filters for liquid and air filtration, hydraulic and lube applications and emission and exhaust systems.

Nederman Holding AB

Established in 1944, Nederman Holding AB is located in Sweden. The company provides industrial air filtration products for heavy process industries such as fabrication, metal, mineral processing, power generation, chemicals, and others. It also provides gas turbine inlet air filtration system and related media products for textile and power generation industries.

Beltran Technologies

Founded in 1946, Beltran Technologies is located in the US. The company manufactures advanced gas cleaning and air pollution control systems for various industrial processes and emission requirements. The company’s wet and dry electrostatic precipitators’ presents gas cleaning air pollution control technology for ease of operation, maintenance, and maximum effectiveness. The company also offers biomass cogeneration systems.

Aerotech

Founded in 1997, Aerotech with its base in India manufactures air handling equipment such as axial fan, centrifugal blower, duct collector, roof extractor, man coolers, industrial fan, blower and fan, scrubber, and air cooling unit. The dust collectors offered by the company includes cyclone dust collector, dust collector-pulse jet, and mechanical dust collector.

Key companies operating in the dust collector systems market are Spraying Systems Co., Duztech AB, Bosstek, Emicontrols, Hitachi, Sumitomo, and Sinoma.

Dust Collector Systems Market Dynamics

Rapid Growth in Industrialization and Urbanization Driving Demand for Dust Collector systems

Increase in the economic activity and rise in urban population is supported by increased industrial manufacturing and infrastructure development, resulting in pollution and harmful emission. Moreover, rising energy demand is also leading to the growth in coal power plants, this, in turn, is driving demand for dust collector system in power generation industry. Increase in the dust levels is also being caused by burning of fossil fuels, growing agricultural activities, rising mining operations and exhaust from industries and factories. In order to control the level of air consisting of dust particles, industries are using dust collector systems on a large scale.

Manufacturers in the dust collector systems market are manufacturing and supplying industrial dust collector systems to help companies meet the emission regulations and limit pollutants from factories. Meanwhile, with the growing demand for packaged food, food companies are using wide variety of dust collector systems based on variety of products such as grains, dairy, flour, cereal, spices, etc.

Advanced Dust Collector Technologies Gaining Traction in Dust Collector Systems Market

Manufacturers in the dust collector systems market are focusing on advanced dust collector technologies and developing portable and powerful dust collector systems. Sensor technology is also being used in the dust collector systems in order to provide operator with real-time monitoring and control of system. The sensors with advanced algorithms are also being used to eliminate noise in dust collector system and also provide accurate dust measurement. Sensors in the dust collector systems are also helping operator or user to know the optimal tie to replace filter, thereby, avoiding system failure, and also avoid unexpected events that can lead to equipment damage, material loss, and other problems. Along with the development of advanced systems, companies are also focusing on other factors such as easy installation, simple to manage, high purifying competence, and low consumption of the dense air.

High Maintenance Cost and Complex Operation of Dust Collector Systems

Maintaining and operating dust collector systems is complex owing to the increased number of components such as blower, fan, exhaust, ductwork system, etc. The components of dust collector system need to be precisely installed, require high maintenance in order to continue smooth operation of the system. Most common issues in the dust collector systems are improper fitted bags, high differential pressure resulting in insufficient vacuum, wrong filter media leading to increased emission and high differential pressure, and leaks in dust collector systems.

High maintenance cost and high replacing cost of the components in dust collector systems is hampering the market growth. Moreover, lack of trained staff to perform inspection and troubleshooting to maximize the efficiency of dust collector systems is also one of the challenges faced by various industries using dust collectors.

Dust Collector Systems Market Segmentation

Based on the industrial dust collector type, the dust collector systems market is segmented into

Fabric filters

Unit collectors

Inertial separators

Electrostatic precipitators

Wet scrubbers

Based on end-use industries, the dust collector systems market is segmented into

Oil & Gas

Textile

Chemical

Construction

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the dust collector systems market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to dust collector systems market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Dust collector systems market regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The dust collector systems market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with dust collector systems market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on dust collector systems market segments and geographies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dust Collector Systems Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2018 to 2028

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Dust Collector Systems Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

