Increase in the Adoption of Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts to Propel the Growth of the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market Between 2012 – 2018

The Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market report:

What opportunities are present for the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts being utilized?

How many units of Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts is estimated to be sold in 2019?

scope of the report are: Fluorescent lamps, Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFLs), LED (light emitting diode) lamps, and HID (high intensity discharge) lamps. The Latin America energy efficient lamps market is primarily driven by fluorescent lamps and CFLs, and would see a gradual transformation, with LED lamps taking the market lead and account for the highest market share. South America will be the key market region, with high scope of growth in Brazil and Andes regions. Likewise, the different types of ballasts, currently available in the Latin America market, and included within the report purview, include: magnetic fluorescent ballasts, electronic fluorescent ballasts, CFL ballasts, LED driver modules, magnetic HID ballasts, and electronic HID ballasts. Ballasts, which are an important part of lighting installations/systems, determine and contribute to energy efficiency of the lamp. They not only help in regulating the current flow through the lamp, but also in enhancing the lifespan of the fixture/lamp. The ballasts are broadly of two types: Magnetic and Electronic ballasts. But, with development of new lighting solutions, and demand for more energy efficient products, the ballasts are being replaced by advanced products. The market currently has following types of ballasts still available in the market: magnetic fluorescent ballasts, electronic fluorescent ballasts, CFL ballasts, LED driver modules, magnetic HID ballasts, and electronic HID ballasts. Of all the ballasts type, magnetic ballasts throughout the region are seeing a fast decline in the market share and the growth, due to lower energy efficiency and availability of improved ballasts (electronic) products in the market. The different market segments based on the types of energy efficient lamps and ballasts are analyzed again for each of the geographic segments mentioned above. Thus, the report provides a holistic and in depth analysis of the Latin America energy efficient lamps and ballasts market.

Apart from the market size and share estimates for the above discussed market segments, the strategic analysis of the current market scenario, in terms of price trends, market drivers, restraints, opportunities, regulatory constraints, and technological and business trends, will help stakeholders in making tactful and informed decisions. The Porter’s five forces analysis and competitive profiling of the industry leaders will further help in mitigating competitive challenges and bolster the business strategies for different levels of the supply chain. The competitive profile of industry leaders includes information pertaining to their business strategies, recent developments, and financial overview along with the synopsis of their business portfolio.

Major players have been profiled with focus on competitive details such as company and financial overview, business strategies, and their recent developments. Some of the market participants profiled in this report include Philips Lighting, OSRAM, GE Lighting, Acuity Brands, Cooper Lighting, Havells, and Panasonic Lighting.

The report analyzes the Latin America energy efficient lamps and ballasts market in terms of revenue (USD million) for each segment for the period 2012 to 2018, along with the CAGR for the forecast period: 2012 to 2018.

Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market Segmentation:

Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Market, by Product Type:

Energy efficient lamps market growth trend, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)

Average Selling Price per lamp, 2010 – 2018 (USD/Unit) Latin America – Pricing trends of energy efficient lamps



Fluorescent lamps Drivers Cost competitive replacement to incandescent bulbs Energy efficient and long operational life Inhibitors & opportunities Contains little amounts of Mercury Achieving full brightness can take up to 3 minutes Fluorescent lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)



CFLs (Compact Fluorescent Lamps) Drivers High light output at low power consumption Long operational life and low maintenance cost Payback period and high efficacy (in comparison to incandescent) Various acceptable size & form Inhibitors & opportunities Cost barrier Mercury content in CFLs lamps CFLs market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)



LED (Light Emitting Diode) lamps Drivers Longer lifetime and high energy efficiency Lighting solution for remote areas Vibration and thermal shocks resistant solution for better productivity Offer scope for various lighting applications Harmless and green lighting solution Inhibitors & opportunities High cost involved Lacks attribute for heat sensitivity applications Unidirectional light output Reluctance to switch to LED Lighting LED lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 & 2018 (USD Million)



High intensity discharge lamps Drivers, inhibitors and opportunities HID lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 & 2018 (USD Million)



Induction lamps Technology comparison Lighting applications



Latin America Ballasts Market, By Product Type

Market overview

Electronic fluorescent ballasts Market overview Electronic fluorescent ballasts market estimate and forecast, 2010 & 2018 (USD Million)



Magnetic fluorescent ballasts Market overview Magnetic fluorescent ballasts market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)



CFL Ballasts Market overview CFL ballasts market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)



LED driver module Market overview LED driver module market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)



Electronic HID Ballasts Market overview Electronic HID ballasts market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)



Magnetic HID Ballasts Market overview Magnetic HID ballasts market analysis and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)



Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market, By Geography

Market overview

Latin America energy efficient lamps market, by geography South America Market overview South America energy efficient lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 & 2018 (USD Million) Central America Market overview Central America energy efficient lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million) Caribbean Islands Market overview Caribbean Islands energy efficient lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 & 2018 (USD Million) Brazil Market overview Brazil energy efficient lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million) Mexico Market overview Mexico energy efficient lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 & 2018 (USD Million) Argentina Market overview Argentina energy efficient lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 & 2018 (USD Million)



Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market, By End Use

Market trend by end use

Latin America energy efficient lamps and ballasts market share, by end use, 2012 and 2018 (%)

Latin America residential lighting market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)

Latin America commercial lighting market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)

Latin America outdoor lighting market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)

Latin America industrial lighting market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)

The Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

Key findings of the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market.

Year-on-year growth of the global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market in terms of value and volume.

The Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

