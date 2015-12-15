Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market: Global Forecast over2017 – 2025

Indepth Read this Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market

Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) , at its own recently published Market research, gives an understanding of the different facets of the sector. The analysis of the Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market defines the data and throws light. Even the supply-side and demand-side styles are monitored to provide a very clear picture of the industry scenario across geographies.

According to the research, the market is anticipated to Attain a price of ~US$XX by the close of 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The parameters that are most likely to boost the rise of the market in the upcoming decade are discussed in the report.

Reasons To Buy From Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) :

One Of the very renowned market research businesses in India

Delivered Reports to more than 500 customers across different geographies

Data Assembled from credible secondary and primary sources

Spot Less Delivery procedure without any holdups

Our Customer support team is available 24/7 to address client queries

Request Sample Report @ https://www.TMRRresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6233&source=atm

Important Queries addressed from the report:

Which Company is expected to dominate the Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market in terms of market share during the forecast period? The best way Have evolving administration and regulatory policies? Which Use of this Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) is expected to create the revenue? At the Moment, Which are the most trends in the industry? Just how Are marketplace players currently adjusting into essential raw materials’ prices?

Important Data included from the Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market report:

The Political and economic prognosis in various regions and the effect on the Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) economy

Development Potential for market players at the developing markets

Current And future prospects of various segments of the Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market

Y-o-Y Growth projection of the different regional niches

Impact Of those various regulatory policies in the Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market in different regions

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.TMRRresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=6233&source=atm

Marketplace Segments Covered at the Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market

And, the Y O Y expansion, market share, growth capacity Promote price of each of these segments and sub-segments is included in the accounts.

Notable Developments

The global methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) market has been a witness to many changes in the industry over the last few years. These market developments hint at a trend and future course of the global methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) market. One such development of the market is mentioned below:

In May 2019, France-based specialty chemicals and advanced materials firm Arkema SA acquired ArrMaz Custom Chemicals, Inc. The latter is US-based leading specialty surfactants for infrastructure, mining, and crop nutrition. This acquisition is likely to reinforce the position of technical polymers, adhesives, and performance additives. The transaction is likely to better the geographical reach of Arkema SA and diversify its product portfolio.

Some of the leading market players of the global methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) market are

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Sasol Solvents

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

PetroChina Company Limited

Arkema S.A

Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market: Growth Drivers

Increased Demand from the Paints and Coatings Industry to Bolster Demand

The global methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) market is primarily driven by the expansion of the paints and coatings industry. This industry is one of the major end use segments of the global methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) market. Methyl ethyl ketone is an excellent solvent when it comes to the paints and coatings sector. Construction industry is one of the leading consumers of the paints and coatings products.

Augmented spending on the construction activities together with rapid expansion of the automobile industry, particularly in the developing parts of the world has led to increased demand for paints and coatings. The global methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) market is likely to be driven by the high demand for powder coatings in electronics and automobiles industries. Methyl ethyl ketone finds wide use in the making of powder coatings.

In addition, growth in the adhesive and printing ink industry is also likely to favor growth of the global methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) market over the tenure of assessment, from 2019 to 2029. Methyl ethyl ketone is extensively used as a solvent of choice in the printing industry due to the properties of the product. Properties such as excellent adhesion with substrates like glass, plastics, and metal is expected to favor its uptake. In addition, quick drying property of methyl ethyl ketone is also likely to emerge as another growth promoting factor for the market.

Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market: Regional Outlook

The global methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) market is split into the leading regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the market over the tenure of assessment, thanks to the rising demand for the product from countries like Thailand, Indonesia, India, and China. Increased demand from adhesives and printing ink for use in both commercial and residential building constructions in these countries is estimated to spur growth of the regional market.

The global methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) market is segmented as:

By Application

Paints and Coatings

Printing Inks

Adhesives

Customize This Report @ https://www.TMRRresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=6233&source=atm