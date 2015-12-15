Bionematicides Market Dynamics to Escalate Demand for Throughout2018 – 2028

According to a recent report General market trends, the Bionematicides economy is likely to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The micro and macroeconomic elements that are forecasted to influence the trajectory of this Bionematicides market are examined in the market analysis that was presented.

Trends and Opportunities

The growth of the global bionematicides market is likely to be supplemented by robust industrialization leading to decrease in the fertility of the agricultural lands. Additionally, high invasion of nematodes in crops and their growing resistance to the conventional methods is further expected to propel the demand for bionematicides over the coming years. Strict regulations imposed by governments pertaining to the harmful impact of chemical nematicides on the environment and loss of yield are factors triggering the adoption of bionematicides. With the global population growing exponentially, the demand for food is expected to gain momentum. As a result of this, the need for effective land and high yielding fertilizer, seed and crop management is also expected to increase, thus benefitting the market in return. The applications of bionematicides is likely to expand owing to its environment friendly nature. However, limited varieties of bionematicides is expected to inhibit the growth of the market.

Global Bionematicides Market: Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the global market for bionematicides can segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to witness strong growth over the coming years owing to factors such as environmental concerns, climate change, sustainability, affordability, demographic shifts, overpopulation, and robust industrialization. The market in North America is also likely to significantly expand owing to the growing acceptance of bionematicides.

Global Bionematicides Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of the leading companies in the market are Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., LAM International, Monsanto Company, Bayer CropScience AG, ow AgroSciences LLC, and BASF SE.

