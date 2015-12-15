Product Innovations and Technological Advancements to Boost the Growth of the Potato Starch Market in the Upcoming Years 2018-2026

“

Scope of the Report

The report segments the market on the basis of industry – process industry and discrete industry and components. Based on process industry, the market is further segmented into oil & gas, chemical, food & beverages, pulp & paper, pharmaceutical, energy & power and water & wastewater treatment. Based on discrete industry, the market is segmented into automotive, aerospace & defense, electronics & electrical, medical devices, metal & mining and FMCG. On the basis of components, the market is segmented into software and services. Software segment is further bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. Whereas, services segment is bifurcated into consulting, integration and maintenance. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global manufacturing execution system market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global manufacturing execution system market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the manufacturing execution system market. The comprehensive manufacturing execution system market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting manufacturing execution system market growth.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the manufacturing execution system market, growth trends of each segment and region. It also includes companies’ strategies, financial information, SWOT analysis and developments under the company profile section. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the five forces namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrant, threat of substitute and degree of competition in the manufacturing execution system market. This report also provides the comprehensive ecosystem analysis for the manufacturing execution system market. It also explains the various participants including software & third-party vendors, system integrators in the MES market ecosystem.

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the manufacturing execution system market, across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer firsthand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, and outlook, etc. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research, is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global manufacturing execution system market. Some of the key players profiled in the MES market include ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, Schneider Electric S.E., Dassault Systems SA, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., IQMS, SAP SE, HCL Technologies Limited, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Atos SE, Prolink Solutions, Sage Automation, OpMetrik and Siemens AG among others.

The global Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market is segmented as below:

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Process Industry

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Food and Beverages

Pulp and Paper

Pharmaceutical

Energy and Power Market

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Discrete Industry

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Electronics and Electrical

Medical Devices

Metal and Mining

FMCG

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Component

Software Cloud On-Premise

Services Consulting Integration Maintenance



Global Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Australia Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



