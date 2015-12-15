Wires and Cables Market 2019 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Profits & Analysis

The wires and cables are used for transmission of electric and telecommunication signals in domestic and industrial purposes. Different thickness and type of wires and cables are required depending upon the end-use. Thicker cables are used for higher power transmission purposes. Wires are used for domestic purposes such as electronic appliances whereas cables are useful for small and big industries, distribution lines, and transmission lines.

The global wires and cables market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing production of renewable energy and the adoption of smart grid technology. Furthermore, initiatives for upgrading the transmission and distribution systems by government bodies propel the growth of the wires and cables market. However, volatile costs and supply of raw materials are major restraining factors affecting the growth of the wires and cables market. Nonetheless, growing electrification in rural areas of developing nations is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the key players operating in the wires and cables market during the forecast period.

The global wires and cables market is segmented on the basis of voltage range, installation, and industry vertical. Based on voltage range, the market is segmented as up to 1000V, 1000 V-35 kV, 35 kV-230 kV, and above 230 kV. On the basis of the installation, the market is segmented as underground and overhead. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as automotive, aerospace & defense, building & construction, energy & power, IT & telecommunication, oil & gas, and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key wires and cables companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Belden Inc.

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

LEONI AG

LS Cable & System Ltd.

Nexans S.A.

NKT A/S

Prysmian Group

Southwire Company, LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industrial Wire & Cable Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting wires and cables market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the wires and cables market in these regions.

