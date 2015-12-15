Air Insulated Switchgear Market Set to Encounter Paramount Growth by 2027

The switchgear refers to the combination of electrical disconnect switches, circuit breakers, or switches primarily used for control, protection and isolation of electrical equipment. It is used for de-energizing equipment for testing, maintenance, fault-clearing purposes. Switchgear hence forms an integral part of the transmission and distribution system. Some examples of switchgear include relays, indicating instruments, fuses, isolators and lightning arresters. Air insulated switchgear find use in data centers, mining, oil & gas, marine, as well as nuclear power applications.

The air insulated switchgear market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to significant developments in the field of renewable power generation and increasing investments in electrical networks. Moreover, expansion of transmission and distribution networks in remote and rural areas is further expected to boost the market growth. However, alternatives such as gas insulated switchgear are likely to hamper market growth. On the other hand, construction projects in developed countries showcase excellent growth opportunity for the key players operating in the air-insulated switchgear market during the forecast period.

The global air insulated switchgear market is segmented on the basis of voltage range, installation and application. Based on voltage range, the market is segmented as less than 3kV, 3 kV-36 kV and more than 36 kV. The market on the basis of the installation, is classified as indoor and outdoor. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as industrial, infrastructure and transportation, transmission & distribution and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key air insulated switchgear companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

ABB Group

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Eaton Corporation

EPE Switchgear (M) Sdn Bhd

Hyosung Group

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba International Corporation

The report analyzes factors affecting air insulated switchgear market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the air insulated switchgear market in these regions.

