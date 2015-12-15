System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Report 2027: Analysis of Rising Business Opportunities with Prominent Investment Ratio by 2027

A system in package or SiP is an electronic system which resembles a single integrated circuit and yet incorporates many different integrated circuits in a single package. This technology can integrate an entire electronic subsystem or complete system into a single chip carrier package. SiP technology helps in shortening the design time and significantly reduces the number of components required in a design. Besides, it ensures the performance of all the functions of the system. SiP technology is widely applied in many compact devices such as smartphones, digital music systems, and other electronic systems.

The system in package technology market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing adoption of the SiP technology in processors for graphic cards and real-world gaming. Moreover, demand for durable, compact, and high-speed electronic products in consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunication further contribute towards the growth of the system in package technology market. However, less customization and high cost hinder the growth of the system in package technology market. Nonetheless, high-frequency gadgets open significant opportunities for the players operating in the system in package technology market during the forecast period.

The global system in package technology market is segmented on the basis of packaging technology, packaging type, interconnection technique, and end-use industry. Based on packaging technology, the market is segmented as 2D, 2.5D, and 3D. By packaging type, the market is segmented as small outline, flat packages, pin grid arrays, surface mount, and others. On the basis of the interconnection technique, the market is segmented as flip-chip and wire-bond. The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as automotive, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, telecommunication, and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key system in package technology companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Amkor Technology

ASE Group

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Fujitsu Ltd.

GS Nanotech

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

SAMSUNG

Toshiba Corporation

The report analyzes factors affecting system in package technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the system in package technology market in these regions.

