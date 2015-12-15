Ultraviolet Light Stabilizers Market – Recent Developments in the Market’s Competitive Landscape Addivant, Adeka Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE

The ultraviolet light stabilizers are substances that are used to prevent photodegradation. Photodegradation in a system may take place with its exposure to ultraviolet radiation originating from the sun or other artificial light sources. This degradation in material and equipment may cause severe problems such as cracking, chalking, or change in color depending upon the amount of exposure. For this purpose, UV absorbers, hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS), and quenchers are used to disperse this energy into heat at low levels.

The ultraviolet light stabilizers market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing demands for wood and plastic coatings where the product is used as an additive for protection against UV rays. Moreover, demand from major end-use industries, including automotive, construction, and adhesive and sealants further fuels the growth of the ultraviolet light stabilizers market. However, volatile raw material prices negatively influence the growth of the ultraviolet light stabilizers market. On the other hand, growing construction activities in the developing regions offer lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the ultraviolet light stabilizers market during the forecast period.

The global ultraviolet light stabilizers market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end-use industry. Based on product type, the market is segmented as UV absorber, HALS, and quenchers. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as coating, decking, flooring, furniture, and others. The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as adhesives & sealants, agriculture, automotive, building & construction, packaging, and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key ultraviolet light stabilizers companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Addivant

Adeka Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

Clariant Ltd.

Everlight Chemical Industrial Co.

Lycus Ltd.

Solvay

SONGWON

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

The report analyzes factors affecting ultraviolet light stabilizers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the ultraviolet light stabilizers market in these regions.

