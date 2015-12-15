Signal Generator Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2027

A signal generator is an electronic device which produces electronic signals for test and development purposes. It is an essential component in electronic troubleshooting and test setup. Signal generators generate repeating and non-repeating electronic signals. Different types of signal generators are used to produce different types of waveforms for use in various application such as testing RF equipment and providing stimuli for logic boards. Signal generators find wide applications in telecommunication, defense, and aerospace industry.

The signal generator market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as technological advancements in term of enhanced capability coupled with increasing demands for more precise signal generators with advanced features. Furthermore, the thriving telecommunication industry is another major factor driving the growth of the signal generator market. Nonetheless, newer technologies and the advent of 5G offer significant growth opportunities for the key players operating in the signal generator market during the forecast period.

The global signal generator market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, and industry vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented as general purpose, special purpose, and function generator. By technology, the market is segmented as GSM, CDMA, CDMA2000, WDCMA, 3GPP LTE, WiMax, and 5G. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as designing, manufacturing, testing, certification, and others. The market on the basis of the industry vertical, is classified as aerospace & defense, automotive, telecommunication, biomedical, education, and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key signal generator companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Anritsu Group

B&K Precision Corporation

Keysight Technologies

Leader Electronics Corporation

National Instruments

Phase Matrix

Rohde & Schwarz

Tektronix, Inc.

Teledyne LeCroy

Vaunix Technology Corporation

The report analyzes factors affecting signal generator market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the signal generator market in these regions.

