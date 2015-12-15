e-Tourism Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2017 – 2025

With global growth for tourists only expected to increase there are endless opportunities for the growth of the tourism industry. Technology has played a major part in the tourism industry further giving rise to the e-tourism or electronic tourism. The design, implementation as well as application of IT with the e-commerce solutions has helped the travel & tourism industry to grow. There is an emergence of e-commerce sector in tourism known as e-tourism. E-Tourism involves digitization of the whole processes including the value chain members involved with the tourism, travel, and hospitality industries. It is a way of establishing commercial relationships using the internet for offering tourism related products such as flights, hotel reservation, car rental and so on, enabling organizations to maximize the overall efficiency and effectiveness. For tourism businesses, internet offers immense help by making information and booking facilities available to a large numbers of tourists at a lower cost. This also provides a tool that is helpful for communication between tourism intermediaries, suppliers as well as end-consumers. The global e-tourism market has been segmented by system type, application and geography. Based on system type the global market has been segmented into computer reservation systems, property management systems, social media and global distribution systems among others. Hospitality, aerospace and medical among others form the major application areas for the global e-tourism market. Â

Global e-Tourism market geographically has been segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Â Â

The comfort factor associated with application and implementation of e-tourism market has been a major driver for this market. Electronic tourism allows customers to access all the relevant information from the desired and related websites. Moreover, the processes associated with e-tourism is fast and secure along with giving on the control and freedom to plan the trip accordingly. Access to the complete travel package as well as strategic access to know about all the relevant information related to the place has helped customers making them opt for electronic media for making their travel plans. Additionally, this also helps in saving time along with reducing the need for physical exertion that has also been a major benefit for this market forming another major driver for this market. With all these drivers that positively drives the market, there are presence of certain restraints that limits the market growth. One such important factor being the technological dependency of the customers that poses as a major restraint for this market. People not having access to a computer or internet cannot benefit from all its functions posing limitations for this market. Another important restraint being the misleading of information interpretation that may provide problems to different customers. After considering all these drivers and restraints technological advancement along with internet penetration for providing various services is expected to provide growth opportunities for this market in the coming years. Â

Geographically, it is North America followed by Europe that forms some of the major regions for this market. Technological advancement along with better access to information has been some major driver for this regions. Asia Pacific accounted for a major region along with accounting one of the fastest growth globally. Japan, India and China are some of the major regions contributing to the growth. The advent of technology along with growing demand for secure information access has been a few major drivers for this region. Â

Some of the key players present in the global e-tourism market include Aban Offshore Ltd. (India), Crown Ltd. (The U.S.), Accor Group (France), Balkan Holidays Ltd. (The UK), Fred Harvey Company (The U.S.) and G Adventures (Canada) among others.

