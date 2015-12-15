Foley Catheters Market Evenly Poised To Reach A Market Value Of US$ By 2019 – 2027

Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Foley Catheters market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

Taxonomy

This research study on the global advanced commercial laundry machines market provides detailed analysis based on capacity and end-use segments of the market. Based on capacity, the market has been segmented into 0–30 Kg, 31–50 Kg, and 51 Kg & above. Based on end-use, the market has been divided into laundromats, hospitality, hospitals & care homes, multi-housing, schools & universities, public sector, and others. The multi-housing segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in the number of multi-housing projects in the U.S. as well as developing economies such as China and India. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2017, the total annual spending on new multi-family housing construction in the U.S. stood at US$ 62.6 Bn, which is 3.8 times the amount spent in the post-recession trough of 2010.

Global Advanced Commercial Laundry Machines Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and Factiva.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews conducted for each market segment and sub-segment across geographies. TMR conducts primary interviews on an ongoing basis with market participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and market outlook. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. They also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Advanced Commercial Laundry Machines Market: Competition Dynamics

The report covers well-established players operating in the global advanced commercial laundry machines market including Alliance Laundry Systems Limited, Samsung, Electrolux AB, Whirlpool Corporation, IFB, and Dexter Laundry Systems. These established players are engaged in the development of innovative advanced commercial laundry machines and their introduction in the market. For instance, in September 2018, AB Electrolux launched a new range of built-in washing machines and washers/dryers under its three brands: Electrolux, AEG, and Zanussi. The capacity of this new range of machines is increased by 8 Kg compared to the old range and they have increased durability. Furthermore, established players are forming strategic partnerships in order to gain market share. For instance, in November 2018, IFB Industries Limited, a leading company based in India, acquired the commercial laundry equipment manufacturing business of Ramsons Group, a prominent player in the laundry business in Asia Pacific. The advanced commercial laundry machines market has been segmented as follows:

Global Advanced Commercial Laundry Machines Market, by Capacity

0–30 Kg

31–50 Kg

51 Kg & Above

Global Advanced Commercial Laundry Machines Market, by End-use

Laundromats

Hospitality

Hospitals & Care Homes

Multi-housing

Schools & Universities

Public Sector

Others

Global Advanced Commercial Laundry Machines Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Australia Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



