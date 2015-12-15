Ballasts Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024
The global Ballasts market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Ballasts market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Ballasts market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Ballasts market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Ballasts market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Philips Lighting
Osram
GE Lighting
Acuity Brands
Cooper Lighting
Havells
Panasonic Lighting
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Electronic Fluorescent Ballasts
Magnetic Fluorescent Ballasts
CFL Ballasts
Electronic HID Ballasts
Magnetic HID Ballasts
Others
Segment by Application
Commercial Sector
Industrial Sector
Residential Sector
Each market player encompassed in the Ballasts market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Ballasts market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
