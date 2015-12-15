Transparent Cache Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2017 – 2025

Caching is the short-term storage of web content for quicker access. Transparent caching is a key that allows the service supplier to discharge an important amount of content in a cached copy of the standard content adjacent to the edge of the network, which is distributed to an end-user directly from the brink of the network instead of from the source. It is unseen to both the end-user and content originator; therefore, the name. Key beneficiaries of transparent caching are internet service providers and the end users. From a fiscal perspective, if a service provider uses a CDN to assist on content, the content still essentially navigates a portion of the backbone of the ISPs, adding extra transport charges for every video served. However, in a transparent caching situation, most of the content of interest to the ISP's precise user base is accessible.

The transparent cache market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of internet expected during the anticipated period. Internet traffic is growing at a rapid pace which is mainly driven by videos. Â As rich media downloads and video streaming continue to deluge operator networks, with no end in sight, network operators are deploying and assessing transparent Internet caching inside the networks to report a wider choice of Internet content. It is used to decrease the network bandwidth and infrastructure costs related to over the top content and also to distinguish their consumer broadband service and provide improved user performance. By eradicating possible delays related to content origin and Internet, caching permits the operator to emphasize their investment made in the network access and offer more content at top speeds. Cost efficient solutions are also likely to be a factor responsible for the growth of the market during the forecast period. The swift upsurge in demand for video streaming solutions and volume of online video content has pushed Internet service providers to increase additional bandwidth to cater to the rise in demand.

Browse dependency is one of the factors hindering the growth of this market. To operate successfully, most of the transparent caches depend on the browser delivering the host name in the HTTP request header of the origin server. This is essential since these caches are unable to use the end point IP address of the origin server from the IP address of the packet. Some initial browsers do not offer this information and consequently are not likely to work correctly with these transparent caches; however, today 90% of the browsers satisfy the above requirements.

Based on type, the transparent cache market has been bifurcated into transparent video caching and transparent non-video caching. Based on core solutions, the market has been segregated into cloud security, media delivery, and web performance optimization. The regional bifurcation of the market encompasses North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The transparent cache market is distinguished by the existence of several vendors and is extremely competitive. Factors like rapid advances in technology, intense competition, and regular changes in consumer preferences are considered as significant risks to the growth of the companies in this market. Companies are progressively competing against each other based on factors like innovation, performance, cost, and financial stability. The competitive environment of the market is likely to strengthen in the near future due to rapid technological changes and product extensions. To succeed and survive in this extremely competitive environment, companies are progressively focusing on differentiating their services and product offerings through a unique and clear value proposition.

Some of the key companies operating in the global transparent cache market include Akamai Technologies (U.S.), Blue Coat Systems (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), PeerApp (U.S.) and Qwilt (U.S.) among others.

