Converting Paper Market is Projected to Reach US$XX by the end of 2019 – 2027

segmentation of the global night vision device market and categorizes it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

The report highlights competition scenario in the night vision device market, thereby ranking all major players according to their geographic presence and key recent developments. Insights into the night vision device market is a result of extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews conducted by TMR. The market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors.

Based on country/sub-region, the market in North America has been divided into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. The Europe market comprises France, Germany, the U.K., and Rest of Europe. The APAC night vision device market includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The market in Middle East & Africa has been segmented into GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. South America includes Brazil and Rest of South America. The report provides all strategic information required to understand the global night vision device market in terms of type, technology, and application segments. The report provides insights into type, technology, and application segments of the market in various geographies mentioned above.

Global Night Vision Device Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary sources such as annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and white papers are usually referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews of the night vision device market across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with market experts and participants in order to obtain the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer new information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competition landscape, and growth trends. These factors help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by TMR’s expert panel.

Global Night Vision Device Market: Competition Scenario

The research study comprises profiles of leading companies operating in the global night vision device market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investments in and spending on night vision devices and developments by major market players have been tracked. Some of the key players operating in the global night vision device market are Armasight, ATN Corporation, BAE Systems, FLIR Systems, Inc., Harris Corporation, L-3 Communications, Meopta, Newcon Optik, Optix, Sofradir EC, and Thales Group.

The global night vision device market has been segmented as follows:

Global Night Vision Device Market, by Type

Vehicle Use (Cameras)

Personal Use Scopes Goggles (Bi-ocular & Monocular) Cameras Others (Binoculars, Clips on, etc.)



Global Night Vision Device Market, by Technology

Image Intensifiers

Thermal Imaging

Others

Global Night Vision Device Market, by Application

Military & Defense

Law Enforcement

Hunting

Wildlife Observation

Surveillance & Security

Navigation

Others

Global Night Vision Device Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



