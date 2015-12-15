Growing Focus on R&D Likely to Accelerate the Growth of the Pharmaceutical Chemicals Market 2017 – 2025

Transparency Market Research recently published a market analysis on the global keyword market using effective, reliable, and systematic research methodologies. The report provides a detailed assessment of the global landscape of the keyword market and suggests that the market is slated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The market growth is primarily driven by numerous factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Research Methodology

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of the surgical drapes market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases. The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for each by types, usability, material, end-user segments and geography for the period 2015 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. The revenue generated from each product was calculated by considering number of products used in the procedures and their market demand as per their use, prevalence rate of disease, number of product launched, annual revenue generated by products of each sub segment, trends in industry, end user trend, and adoption rate across all the geographies.

Global Surgical drapes Market: Scope of Study

The market report comprises an elaborated executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on types, usability, material, end-user, and geography. The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influences the surgical drapes market in the current and future scenario.

Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify the contribution of these players in the market in terms of percentage share. All these factors will help the market players to decide about the business strategies and plans to strengthen their positions in the global market. Based on geography, the market has been analyzed for major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The study also covers detailed country analysis contributing majorly in the surgical drapes market.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the surgical drapes market are 3M Health Care, Cardinal Health, Medica Europe BV, Mölnlycke Health Care, Paul Hartmann AG, Ahlstrom-Munksjö and STERIS plc.

The global surgical drapes market has been segmented as follows:

Global Surgical drapes market, by Types

Incise

Sheets

Laparoscopy

Lithotomy

Laparotomy

Leggings

Others

Global Surgical drapes market, by Usability

Disposable

Reusable

Global Surgical drapes market, by Material

Nonwoven Polypropylene Polyethylene Polyamide & Polyester Others

Woven

Global Surgical drapes market, by End Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Nursing Homes

Others

Global Surgical drapes market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe U.K. Germany Spain Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



