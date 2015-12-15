Multiple R&D Projects in the Pipeline to Boost the Growth of the Ophthalmic Surgical Devices and Therapeutics (Eye Care) Market 2018 – 2026

Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Ophthalmic Surgical Devices and Therapeutics (Eye Care) market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Ophthalmic Surgical Devices and Therapeutics (Eye Care) market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Ophthalmic Surgical Devices and Therapeutics (Eye Care) are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Ophthalmic Surgical Devices and Therapeutics (Eye Care) market.

segmentation for shrink films has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The shrink films market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study on the shrink films market. Secondary sources for data on shrink films trade include Factiva as well as company annual reports & publications. Detailed trade data has been provided to assess the global shrink films market production scenario.

The global shrink films market report begins with an executive summary intended to give a clear perspective about the market to the reader. It is then followed by a thorough definition of shrink films and the market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of shrink films as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.

The Porter’s Analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the shrink films market. Porter’s Analysis for the global shrink films market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global shrink films market, which includes TMR analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are affecting the growth of the shrink films market.

On the basis of barrier type, the shrink Films market study includes low barrier, medium barrier, high barrier, and ultra-high barrier segments. Of these, shrink films of medium barrier account for a major share of the global shrink films market

On the basis of thickness, the shrink films market study includes less than 15 microns, 15 to 30 microns, 30 to 50 microns, and above 50 microns segments. Of these, shrink films of thickness 10 to 15 microns account for a major share of the global shrink films market.

On the basis of the material type, the shrink films market has been segmented into seven categories that are polyethylene, polypropylene, PET, EVOH, PVC, PVDC, and PA. Of these, the polyethylene segment will grow at a healthy CAGR in the global shrink films market.

On the basis of packaging application, the shrink Films market has been segmented into three categories, wraps, bags, and labels. Of these, the wraps segment accounts for the major share of the global shrink films market.

On the basis of end-use, the global shrink films market has been segmented into seven segments that are dairy products, fruits and vegetables, bakery & confectionary, meat, poultry & seafood, sauce, dips, & condiments, chilled & frozen food, snacks, and others (food grains, etc.). Meat, poultry and seafood segment in the global shrink films market is expected to heavily dominate the market during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the shrink films market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional shrink films market for 2018–2027. The next section of the report highlights the shrink films market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2028. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the shrink films market. The key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional shrink films market for 2018–2028.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers of shrink Films and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the shrink films market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis of how the shrink films market is expected to develop in the future. To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of shrink films globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total shrink films market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in the shrink films market. Detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the shrink films market is also included. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the shrink films market.

The key manufacturers in the shrink films market profiled in this report include– Sealed Air Corporation, Kureha Corporation, Winpak Ltd., Flexopack S.A., Coveris Holdings S.A., PREMIUMPACK GmbH, Schur Flexibles Group, Kuplast Matejka Kumar S.P., Buergofol GmbH, Allfo Vakuumverpackungen Hans Bresele Kg, Atlantis-Pak Co. Ltd., Inauen Group, Gap Foil, Allen Plastic Industries Co., Ltd., Transcontinental Inc., BP Plastics Holding Bhd, Crawford Packaging, SYFAN USA and Idemitsu Unitech CO., Ltd. Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global shrink films market during 2018-26.

Key Segments Covered in the Shrink Films Market

By Barrier Type Low Barrier Medium Barrier High Barrier Ultra-high Barrier



By Thickness

Up to 15 microns 15 to 30microns 30-50 microns Above 50 microns



By Packaging Application Wraps Bags Labels



By Material Polyethylene Polypropylene PET EVOH PVC PVDC PA



By End Use Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Bakery & Confectionary Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Cosmetics & Healthcare Products Consumer Goods & Household Food Service Outlets Other Industrial Uses



Key Regions Covered in the Shrink Films Market

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe EU – 4 UK NORDIC Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan ASEAN Countries Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



The Ophthalmic Surgical Devices and Therapeutics (Eye Care) market research answers important questions, including the following:

What was the number of units of the Ophthalmic Surgical Devices and Therapeutics (Eye Care) sold in 2018? Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Ophthalmic Surgical Devices and Therapeutics (Eye Care) ? How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of Ophthalmic Surgical Devices and Therapeutics (Eye Care) ? What R&D projects are the Ophthalmic Surgical Devices and Therapeutics (Eye Care) players implementing? Which segment will lead the global Ophthalmic Surgical Devices and Therapeutics (Eye Care) market by 2029 by product type?

The Ophthalmic Surgical Devices and Therapeutics (Eye Care) market research serves a platter of the following information:

In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global Ophthalmic Surgical Devices and Therapeutics (Eye Care) market.

Critical breakdown of the Ophthalmic Surgical Devices and Therapeutics (Eye Care) market as per product type, and end use industry.

Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Ophthalmic Surgical Devices and Therapeutics (Eye Care) market players.

Precise year-on-year growth of the global Ophthalmic Surgical Devices and Therapeutics (Eye Care) market in terms of value and volume.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

