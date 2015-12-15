Mycotoxin Testing Market Growth to be Fuelled by Advancements in Technology2017 – 2025

The Most Recent study on the Mycotoxin Testing Market Research provides a profound comprehension of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the Mycotoxin Testing market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the crucial indicators of Market growth which comes with a thorough analysis of this value chain, CAGR development, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data may enable readers to understand the quantitative growth parameters of this international industry that is Mycotoxin Testing .

Mycotoxin Testing Market Segmentation Assessment

The increase prospects of this market in various Regions are studied in the report together with details like the regulatory framework, political, and financial outlook of each region.

Influential factors

This mycotoxin testing market is primarily driven by stringent food safety regulations across several countries. Humid atmospheric conditions, which leading to an increase in mycotoxins production in food & feed products is another prominent factor augmenting the demand for mycotoxin testing. Additionally, incremented International trade, consumer complaints, and growing health concern among consumers are some of the other factors expected to positively influence the market during the forecast period.

The mycotoxin testing market report observes that among all types of mycotoxins, the demand for fusarium toxin is maximum. The Fusarium genus have various species, which produce a large number of toxins such as trichothecenes, fumonisins, and zearalenone. As fusarium toxin are commonly present in cereals and by-products, factors such as contamination in grain due to changing climatic conditions and the increase in commodities trade have grown into significant drivers for the Fusarium testing market. Among all technologies used for mycotoxin testing, HPLC is most common as it is economical technology and is helpful to detect and quantify mycotoxins in food products.

Global Mycotoxin Testing Market: Regional Outlook

Currently, North America and Europe serve the maximum demand for mycotoxin, owing to strict regulatory in the countries of the U.S., the U.K. Germany, and France. The U.K. is estimated for the best growth rate among the European countries during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific, which resides nearly half the world’s population, is expected to escalate the demand for mycotoxin testing over the course of next few years.

Companies mentioned in this research report

Some of the key vendors in global mycotoxin testing market are SGS S.A., Bureau Veritas S.A., Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group plc, ALS Limited, AsureQuality Ltd, Microbac Laboratories Inc, Silliker Inc, Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, and Symbio Laboratories.

