Messaging Security Market to Develop Rapidly by 2017 – 2025

Messaging has become part of every adultÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s life today, both in the professional and personal world. Almost every adult with a smart phone uses email, SMS (short message service), WhatsApp, internal communication platforms at work, and more to communicate with people. At the same time, the number of cases of email frauds, fake messages, and phishing have risen by a huge percentage. This calls for messaging security services to ensure safety of information and other data.

In todayÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s connected world, acquiring personal details of a person such as phone number and email id is easy. This has led to fringe elements cheat people using attractive emails and messages. They woo users through cash incentives and prizes and demand money in exchange for the same. This demands higher protection of data, thus paving way for players in the messaging security market.

Another common problem found among messaging security issues is virus attacks. Connected devices like computers and phones have sensitive data like pictures, phone numbers, banking applications, and social media. Fraudulent outfits engage in sending messages with virus, which open opening corrupts the system. It further allows access to the attacker, leading to loss of data sometimes. Such aspects demand for messaging security products at both, professional and personal level.

In the corporate world, employees work with sensitive data for their clients and their organization. They use email and internal communication platforms which are always prone to virus and security threat. A leak in data leads to loss worth millions of dollars. Hence, the need for messaging security products is a high priority for people. Â

Growing adoption of instant messaging and email services has familiarized many security threats associated with enterprise communications. Security is an enlightened field with new technical expertise surfacing every day to address messaging security concerns in a profound and more advanced manner. The messaging security market is expected to gain traction over the forecast period with the rise in cyber threats associated with critical information.

Messaging security helps operators to take the right steps to tackle the numerous challenges to messaging services. Moreover, messaging security is adopted to develop secure and safe network messaging against security threats, across email, SMS, MMS, and IP messaging. Despite investment and efforts spent on email protection such as content filtering, content detection, anti-virus, and anti-spamming, content and email tampering remain unsolved. However, technology can be used to block unnecessary email and messages, reduce messaging abuse, and enable antivirus protection. For instance, email encryption and signature technologies provide evidence to unauthorized content alterations and protect plain content from snooping eyes.

With the increasing utilization of instant messaging services, consumer-based systems along with business tools such as Google, MSN, and Yahoo are compelling solution providers to offer advanced enterprise security suites. Furthermore, growing demand for security solutions offering administrative controls and audit trails & identity are expected to boost demand in the near future.

The market is driven by the increased need for organizations to protect web platforms, emails, and also the confidential information. Some of the major factors driving the messaging security market are the increasing number of compliance requirements and cloud-based guarded messaging. Technology secures the real-time communication tool for the individual to establish immediate real-time communication with others. Expanding demand for Software as a Service (SaaS) and virtual appliance-based solutions is one of the key drivers likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, customers are increasingly demanding reliable and scalable solutions to guarantee complete protection of their messaging infrastructure. In a pursuit to fulfill growing security requirements of customers, solution providers are investing significantly in order to introduce improved and advanced data encryption and email protection products, both hosted and on-premise. The accelerating adoption of mobile devices in enterprise facilitates, and easy access to a variety of applications and emails are responsible for ramping up the demand for messaging security. However, they are prone to spams, virus attacks, and cyber threats that can result in lasting loss of critical data. For this reason, the usage of messaging security products is increasing in corporate and large enterprises.

The major restraint faced by organizations is the growing complication of network infrastructure along with the combination of various security solutions. However, the continuous severity of the security menace could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. Further, lack of security awareness, is also anticipated to emerge as a factor restraining the growth of the market. Â

The messaging security market is segmented on the basis of solution, mode of communication, deployment mode, and verticals. Solutions are categorized into content filtering, data loss prevention, email encryption, anti-spam, and anti-malware. On the basis of mode of communication, the market is segmented as email messaging and instant messaging. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is fragmented into cloud and on-premise. Further, the end-user segment is divided into IT &telecom, energy & power, BFSI, retail and other verticals such as manufacturing, healthcare and administrative sector. The BFSI segment is expected to grow at a notable pace owing to the enhanced customer data security requirements that the host organizations need to deliver.

The North America region is expected to witness high growth for messaging security followed by the European region. This is due to the presence of a large number of security vendors. North America is expected to witness growth in the messaging security market, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) is also expected to contribute to the growth over the forecast period. Factors such as compliance regulation, increasing adoption of email services due to growing Internet usage, and increased need for communication security in growing industries are major factors leading to the adoption of messaging security solutions. Furthermore, the market in developing regions such as the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America are also expected to grow owing to the increased usage of mobility and cloud computing

Leading players in the messaging security market are McAfee LLC, F-Secure Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Forcepoint, Trend Micro Incorporated, Symantec Corporation, Proofpoint Inc., Mimecast Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Sophos Ltd., Barracuda Networks Inc, Clearswift Group, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., E-lock, Retarus Group, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Panda Security, Adaptive Mobile Security Limited, GWAVA, Inc., Â GreatHorn, Inc., Google Inc., Total Defense Inc., Fortinet, Inc, and SonicWall Inc.

