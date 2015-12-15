Lacquer Market Analysis Of Growth, Trends Progress And Challenges Till Upcoming Year 2018 to 2028

Segmentation- Lacquer Market

The Lacquer Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth.

The Lacquer Market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally

Historical and future progress of the Lacquer Market

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Lacquer Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the Lacquer Market

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the Lacquer Market

Water-based lacquers have gained significant popularity in the recent past, on account of the broader push towards sustainability. Although solvent-based lacquers offer a glossy shine that survives the wear and tear for years, the raw materials and chemicals used in manufacturing these products have proven to be hazardous to human health and the environment. End-users have not been oblivious to these challenges, and a steady shift towards water-based solvents has been witnessed in many lucrative markets. However, water-based solvents come with their own set of challenges. Although they serve the ‘environmentally-friendly’ criteria, their actual performance leaves a lot to be desired. Longer wait times between coats and high price continue to impede widespread adoption of water-based lacquers. However, manufacturers are focusing on addressing the limitations associated with water-based solvents to consolidate their position.

Demand for lacquers is pretty much evenly spread over a range of industries, including automotive, architectural, furniture, and cosmetics to name a few. Traditionally, furniture industry has accounted for the bulk of demand, however, applications in cosmetics industries have complemented demand. Surging demand from cosmetics industry is a lucrative opportunity that manufacturers are focusing on leveraging. Demand has also been complemented by the steadiness in the automotive industry. Automotive sales have been healthy in the US, China, and India, with a rapidly emerging middle class demographic ramping up demand. The fortunes of the lacquer market are directly linked to the broader developments in the automotive industry, and it is highly likely that steadiness in the automotive sector will create sustained growth opportunities for manufacturers.

The Lacquer Market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Lacquer in xx industry?

How will the Lacquer Market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Lacquer by 2029?

What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Lacquer ?

Which regions are the Lacquer Market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Lacquer Market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2018 to 2028

