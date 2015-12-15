Portable Ultrasound Scanners Market Organization Sizes Analysis 2019-2029
Detailed Study on the Global Portable Ultrasound Scanners Market
A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Portable Ultrasound Scanners market in the upcoming decade.
As per the report, the Portable Ultrasound Scanners market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029).
Portable Ultrasound Scanners Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Portable Ultrasound Scanners market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.
End-use Industry Assessment
The report segments the Portable Ultrasound Scanners market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Portable Ultrasound Scanners in each end-use industry.
The following manufacturers are covered:
General Electric Company
Samsung Group
Siemens Healthcare
Signostics Inc.
SonoSite, Inc.
Mindray Medical International Limited
Shenzhen Well.D Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd.
Toshiba Corporation
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
2D Ultrasound
3D and 4D Ultrasound
Doppler Ultrasound
High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound
Segment by Application
Radiology/General Imaging Applications
Obstetrics/Gynaecology Applications
Cardiology Applications
Urology Applications
Vascular Applications
FAST Application (Focused Assessment with Sonography for Trauma)
Other Applications
Essential Findings of the Portable Ultrasound Scanners Market Report:
- Ongoing and pipeline R&D projects in the Portable Ultrasound Scanners market sphere
- Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by tier-1 companies in the Portable Ultrasound Scanners market
- Current and future prospects of the Portable Ultrasound Scanners market in various regional markets
- Y-o-Y growth of the different segments and sub-segments in the Portable Ultrasound Scanners market
- The domestic and international presence of leading market players in the Portable Ultrasound Scanners market