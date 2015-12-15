Finger Print Sensors to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018 – 2028

The study on the Finger Print Sensors Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Finger Print Sensors Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.

Finger Print Sensors Market Segmentation Assessment

The development prospects of this Finger Print Sensors Marketplace in various Regions are analyzed in the report together with information such as political, the regulatory frame, and economic outlook of each region.

key drivers for finger print sensors market are: rapid technological developments, ever-increasing demand for effortless and secured access to devices, along with high adoption rates of smartphones, tablets and mobile commerce. Finger print sensing technologies are currently more cost effective and reliable than all other existing biometric technologies. This trend has diverted the focus of all the leading biometric vendors to manufacture finger-print sensors. Although, the finger print technology holds a considerable share in commercial security, with the introduction of finger print sensing in Apples’ iPhone 5S, has triggered the market for finger print sensors. They allow quick, secure, and reliable access to the smartphone users by encrypting and storing their personal information. With increasing acceptance of smartphones and tablets, the demand for finger print sensors is expected to grow immensely.

Despite the strong and effective use of finger print sensors, manufacturing challenges has restrained their mass manufacturing. The challenge faced by the vendors in particular, is the cost of production per surface unit (screen/scan surface size). For the same reason, the market price of an area sensor is almost three times higher than the market price of a swipe sensor. There are numerous significant trends driving the technological innovations in the industry, thereby contributing to the market growth. For instance, integration of sensors in mobile phones, laptops, gaming consoles, tablets and wearable devices, is in turn influencing the size reduction of the finger print sensors. Moreover, increasing demand for sensors in biometric systems has compelled manufacturers to strategically collaborate with algorithm providers.

Finger Print Sensors Market: Leading Players

The key players of the finger print sensors market are: Apple Inc., Adhesive Material Group, Bio-Key International, Cross Match Technologies Inc., DigitalPersona Inc., Finger print Cards AB, RCG Holdings Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Fulcrum Biometrics LLC., Idex ASA, Next Biometrics Group ASA, Sony Corp, Synaptics Inc., and Thales Group.

