Lucrative Opportunities in North America to Propel the Growth of the Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market 2018 – 2026

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37835

This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the global DCIM market based on solutions, components, industry verticals, and geography. The global DCIM market is categorized based on solution types into IT asset management, facility management & consulting, and other services. Furthermore, the report provides complete insights into different DCIM components through component segmentation, which includes IT asset, DCIM software, power, cooling, and others. The industry verticals of the global DCIM market are banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), information technology, telecom, healthcare, retail, and others. The report analyzes each of these segments for the various geographies considered under the scope of the study.

Based on geographical regions, the report segments the global DCIM market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America, which are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. North America is further segmented into the U.S. and Canada, while Europe is divided into the U.K. and Germany. Asia Pacific is subdivided into China and India. MEA is further segmented into South Africa and the UAE, while South America is subdivided into Brazil and Argentina. The report provides a cross-segmentation analysis of the segmentation as per the countries.

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market, across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer first-hand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, and outlook etc. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market: Competitive Dynamics

Major business strategies adopted by key players, their SWOT analysis, and competition matrix have also been identified in the research report. The key market players profiled in this study include Emerson Network Power, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corp. PLC, IBM Corp., CA Technologies, Inc., Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., FNT GmbH, Johnson Controls, Inc., Nlyte Software, Inc., Sunbird Software, Inc. (Raritan, Inc.), Panduit Corp., Commscope, Inc., Altron a.s., Cormant, Inc., and Rackwise, Inc.

The global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market is segmented as below:

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, by Solution

IT Asset Management

Facility Management

Consulting and Other Services

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, by Software Component

IT Asset

DCIM Software

Power

Cooling

Others

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, by Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Information Technology

Telecom

Health Care

Retail

Others

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



