Tunnel Monitoring System (TMS) Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2018 – 2026

A tunnel is an underground passage through beneath a city, a mountain and under a waterway. It is one of the most complexly engineered constructions in the world due to the enormous risk involved. Thus, tunnel monitoring system (TMS) is a type of device which is fixed to the tunnel wall, to monitor deformation of wall. Tunnel monitoring system (TMS) is a growing field of research that is attracting growing interest from various government organization in order to maintain the safety of the overall tunnel. Moreover, there are different types of techniques and parameters or approaches that are used in tunnel monitoring system. Across the globe, growing field of research and development in subsea monitoring systems is one of the major factors driving the growth of the tunnel monitoring system market. Additionally, growing government investments towards underwater & underground tunnel is estimated to increase the adoption of tunnel monitoring systems in the coming years. The market is likely to expand at a stable rate during the forecast period owing to the rising penetration of this market across the globe.

The global tunnel monitoring system (TMS) market has been classified on the basis of components, technology, tunnel type, application and geography. Based on components, the tunnel monitoring component market has been segregated into hardware, software and service. In 2017, hardware segment held major share of the market. In addition, hardware segment is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to hardware is one of the most important component of a tunnel monitoring system and is used for measuring the various physical aspects. On the basis of technology, the tunnel monitoring system market has been segmented into two wired and wireless. In terms of revenue, wireless segment held the largest share in the global tunnel monitoring systems market in 2017. This is mainly due to the wireless-based monitoring system is based devices is growing at a rapid pace in railway tunnel projects. Based on tunnel type, the tunnel monitoring systems market is fragmented into highway, railway, others. Highway segment held the largest market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance in 2025 as well. The global tunnel monitoring system market has been segmented on the basis of application into strain, cracks, pressure, temperature, dynamic load, and corrosion among others. The tunnel monitoring system market is primarily driven by growing investments in different tunnel infrastructure across developed and underdeveloped countries such as U.S., U.K., France, China, Japan, Russia and India among others. Moreover, the strict government rules and regulations pertaining to tunnel safety and adoption of these devices at a rapid pace is also expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, high operational and investment cost are anticipated to be the most important factors restraining the growth of the global tunnel monitoring systems market during the forecast period. Furthermore, while mentioning underground structures, there is always the problem of accessibility, which leads to the use of remote monitoring based on wireless technology. This in turn is anticipated to create major challenges for the wireless based tunnel monitoring systems (TMS) manufacturers in coming years.

Geographically, the global tunnel monitoring systems (TMS) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of revenue, Europe held the largest share in the global tunnel monitoring systems market in 2017. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the number of tunnel projects has increased in last couple of years and the technical capabilities required to maintain these tunnels have also been strengthened market growth across different parts of Europe. Within Asia Pacific, China and India held the major market revenue share due to growing demand for tunnel monitoring systems in different railway and highway projects. Moreover, growing demand tunnel safety management is also driving the pyrometers market. On the other hand, North America is expected to become the most promising market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate followed by others regions.

This report explores the major international industry players in detail. Major companies operating in the global tunnel monitoring system (TMS) market are Sixense Soldata (France), Geokon (The U.S), Nova Metrix (The U.S), Sisgeo (Italy), Ramboll Group A/S (Denmark), RST Instruments Ltd.(Canada), Geocomp (The U.S), Keller Group (U.K), Geomotion (Singapore) and HBM (India) among others.

