Ortho Pediatric Devices Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2017 – 2025

Ortho Pediatric Devices Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Ortho Pediatric Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Ortho Pediatric Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Ortho Pediatric Devices Market Segment by Manufacturers

Notable Developments

Some of the important developments in the global ortho pediatric devices market are given below:

Recently, OrthoPediactics Corp., a prominent brand in the global ortho pediatric devices market announced that the company has successfully acquired Vilex Inc. in their business portfolio. This acquisition has helped OrthoPediatrics Corp to add Orthex Hexapad Circular Fixaion Technology in their portfolio. Moreover, this acquisition has also helped the company to add the flagship CORA-based X-ray planning software to their current product portfolio.

Recently, Wishbone Medical Inc., another well-known brand in the global ortho pediatric devices market, announced that the company has taken over CSpine Inc. This takeover has helped the company to use the expertise of CSpine Inc.’s high end and advanced manufacturing platform to develop new and innovative surgical processes for pediatric deformities.

Ortho Pediatric Devices Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are multiple social as well as economic factors that are having a positive influence on the development of the global ortho pediatric devices market. One of the key driving factors for the market growth has been the increasing support provided by the regulatory authorities across the globe for the development of high-end healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the growing number of investments and funding for developing new equipment and devices in the ortho pediatric devices market has also helped its overall growth.

In addition to this, there are several leading players in the market that are concentrating on launching new products for the betterment of people. With established players opting for inorganic marketing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, the market is expected to witness tremendous growth in terms of revenue generation as well as sales.

Ortho Pediatric Devices Market – Geographical Outlook

The global ortho pediatric devices market is currently divided into five major regional segments. These regional segments are North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The global Ortho Pediatric Devices Market is currently led by the regional segment of North America. The region is expected to have a long lasting domination in the global ortho pediatric devices market for the coming years of the forecast period. One of the key driving factors for the market growth has been the increasing focus of non-profit organizations are governmental authorities on raising the insurance coverage to offer high quality healthcare solutions and services to the pediatric patients. Numerous government bodies and regulatory organizations in the region are offering grants for supporting the development of new and innovative medical equipment and devices for the pediatric end users.

The segment of Asia Pacific is also a key region for the development of the global ortho pediatric devices market. The region is home to two of the fastest developing economies in the world in China and India. These nations are investing heavily for the overhaul of their domestic healthcare infrastructure. This too is creating several business opportunities for the development of the ortho pediatric devices market in the region.

Market Segmentation

Product

Trauma and deformities

Spine

Sports medicine

Smart implants

