Electric Vehicle Operations Management Solutions Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2018 – 2026

Smart technologies are shaping the future of many industries. Technological advancements, such as the introduction of electric vehicles, have changed the ecosystem of the automotive industry. Electric vehicle operations management solutions are required to manage charging infrastructure and grid connecting charging points in electric vehicles. They also provide semi-processed data to external systems for further processes such as billing, roaming, telematics processes, and others. Electric vehicle operations management solutions provide customer management modules to private and business customers; RFID card management, which includes roaming with other providers; charge point management modules for fault management, with real-time dashboard and configurations; billing, smart grid modules, and other facilities.

The global electric vehicle industry is expanding rapidly. In the past few years, electric vehicle adoption has reached nearly 3 million globally. Further, some of the leading players in the automotive industry, such as Tesla, Inc., General Motors Company, Nissan Motor Company Ltd, Volkswagen AG, and Volvo Cars, have announced plans for the electrification of cars. Chinese companies, Â such as FAW Group Corporation, BYD Auto Co., Ltd., SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, BAIC Group, and Dongfeng Motor Corporation, have prominent presence in the electric vehicle industry. These companies offer their own brands of electric vehicles and have also partnered with some companies based in the U.S. and Europe. Â Moreover, some prominent automotive companies have announced plans to enter the electric vehicle market. For instance, BMW announced that it would have 12 fully electric vehicles manufactured by 2025, and Porsche planned to invest US$ 7.4 Bn on future electric cars. With an increase in investment and entrance of leading automobile players in the production of electric vehicles, demand for electric vehicle operations management solutions is projected to rise in the near future. Â

Another factor driving the electric vehicle operations management solutions market is increase in spending by leading companies in the automobile sector. Embedded solutions are important for electric vehicle function. These solutions help replace complex mechanical systems and manage operations of vehicles such as electric car battery maintenance and battery management system (BMS), which both protects the battery and collects data on its internal state for analysis. Furthermore, some of the brands such as Tesla Model S developed smart solution and Bosch has introduced a mobile application for Mercedes Benz and Renault vehicles to find charging stations and pay for use. Companies in the automobile industry are developing advanced applications by investing in the Internet of Things and electromobility. This is expected to boost the electric vehicle operations management solutions market in the coming years. However, shortcomings of electric vehicles such as lack of charging infrastructure, special maintenance requirements, and quick battery wear-down are anticipated to restrain the global electric vehicle operations management solutions market.

The global electric vehicle operations management solutions market can be segmented based on deployment model, application, and region. Based on deployment model, the global electric vehicle operations management solutions market can be categorized into on-premise and cloud-based solutions. In terms of application, the global electric vehicle operations management solutions market can be classified into electric vehicle (ev) charging, network and management solution, grid management, and others.

Based on region, the global electric vehicle operations management solutions market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. These geographic regions are further analyzed at country level, wherein top countries across North America include the U.S. and Canada. Europe includes market analysis across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the market in Asia Pacific is studied and analyzed across India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The top countries in Middle East and Africa and South America include GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

Major companies operating in the global electric vehicle operations management solutions market include Kitu Systems, Inc., EV Connect., Open Access Technology International, Inc., Driivz, CGI Group Inc, Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, Siemens Spa, EVSE Llc, and Rockwell Automation, Inc..

The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the marketÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key playersÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ strategies

