Market Players Eye Opportunities in Emerging Economies to Gain Ground in the Vacuum Skin Packaging Market 2017 – 2025

Segmentation

The global mobile robotics market has been segmented by types into unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), unmanned surface vehicle (USV) and autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV). The UGVs held the largest market share during the forecast period. These robots are now widely used in medical and healthcare segment for delivery of medicines and equipment and instruments. Increasing use of mobile robots in defense is one of the important factors bolstering the demand of unmanned ground vehicles in the global market. Since these vehicles operate autonomously, they can be used to accomplish missions in dangerous, inconvenient and difficult situations.

By application, the global mobile robotics market has been bifurcated into industrial and services segment. The service application segment has been anticipated to hold the largest market share. Regionally, the global mobile robotics market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific has been analyzed to be largest and fastest growing region during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of mobile robots in developing countries such as India and China is aiding to the demand for this market in this region.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The major vendors in the global mobile robotics market are iRobot Corporation, Barrett technology, Swisslog, John Deere, Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Boeing Company, Seegrid Corporation, Google, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lowe’s Company, Inc. Amazon, Inc., Fetch Robotics, Inc., Omron Adept Technologies, Clearpath Robotics, Inc., Bossa Nova Robotics, Savioke, Aethon, Inc. and Locus Robotics.

The segments covered in the global mobile robotics market are as follows:

By Types

Unmanned Ground Vehicles

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Unmanned Surface Vehicles

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle

By Application

Industrial

Service

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Mexico Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



