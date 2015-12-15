Product Innovation and Technological Advancements to Aid the Growth of the Naphtha Market 2013 – 2019
Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Naphtha market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The Naphtha market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Naphtha are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Naphtha market.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.co/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=628
major players operating in the seed treatment market. Syngenta, Monsanto, Bayer CropScience, BASF, DuPont, Chemutra Agro solutions., Advanta India Ltd, Dow Agro Sciences, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd and Nufarm are some of the company profiles included in the seed treatment report.