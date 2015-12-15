Growing Awareness Related to Hydroponics is Anticipated to Accelerate the Growth of the Hydroponics Market 2017 – 2025

Transparency Market Research recently published a market analysis on the global keyword market using effective, reliable, and systematic research methodologies. The report provides a detailed assessment of the global landscape of the keyword market and suggests that the market is slated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The market growth is primarily driven by numerous factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

In order to provide the users of this report with comprehensive view of market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players. The competitive dashboard provides detailed comparison of Mexico industrial bulk packaging market manufacturers on parameters such as company’s revenue, unique selling propositions and key strategic developments. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, by product type and application type.

Market statistics have been estimated based on average consumption and weighted average pricing of Mexico industrial bulk packaging market by product type and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of Mexico market. The Mexico industrial bulk packaging market has been analyzed based on expected demand of the various industrial bulk packaging products. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous industrial packaging manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Market numbers for the product type and application segments have been derived using the top down approach.

Factors which are contributing to the growth of industrial bulk packaging are increasing urbanization, increase in industrial spending on packaged goods. Rigid packaging consumption will also be supported by the extensive and expanding recycling infrastructure for metal, glass, and plastic. Chemicals and petrochemicals sector is the most significant end-use market for industrial bulk packaging. The chemicals market represents maximum revenue of the steel drum and rigid intermediate bulk containers (IBC) market. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, Industrial Association, Packaging Digest, Packaging world, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

The report provides detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of key participants operating in the Mexico market. Key players in the Mexico industrial bulk packaging market include Mauser Group B.V., Greif, Inc., International Paper Company, Hoover Container Solutions, Inc., Menasha Corporation, Cleveland Steel Container Corporation, and Composite Containers LLC.

Drums Plastic Steel Fiber/Paperboard

IBC Plastic Steel Fiber/Paperboard

Pails Plastic Steel

Jerry Cans Plastic Steel



Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

