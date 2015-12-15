Agritourism Market – Notable Developments & Key Players by 2017 – 2025

Global Agritourism Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Agritourism industry.

Key Drivers

The growth of global agritourism market is majorly driven by factors such as growing demand for various recreational activities for families on various farmlands. Various government initiatives are also some of the major factors that are promoting the growth of global agritourism market in the forecast of 2018 to 2028.

Rising demand for local food and beverages during the farm stay is also influencing the growth of global agritourism market. Furthermore, the changing national policies where the tourists are driven to farmlands in order to understand agriculture and help farmers is yet another factor that is influencing the growth global agritourism market during the forecast period.

Global Agritourism Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global agritourism market is expected to witness maximum growth in Asia Pacific region. The dominance of the region is the result of rising awareness about the agriculture and various government policies to encourage agritourism in the region.

Moreover, North America is expected to be an emerging market for the players of global agritourism market. Rising awareness for agritourism in countries such as U.S. and Canada is the prime reason for the growth of North America in global agritoursim market. Futhermore, various initiatives by the government in order to promote the agricultural tourism is yet another factor that is responsible for the growth of the region in the market.

