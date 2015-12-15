The Surging Demand for Digital Signature in Asia-Pacific Likely to Aid the Growth of the Digital Signature Market 2017 – 2025

The Digital Signature market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Digital Signature market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

competitive landscape in the market. This section also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global cryptococcosis market.

Global Cryptococcosis Market: Scope of the Study

Based on treatment, the market is segmented into Amphotericin B, Flucytosine, Fluconazole, and other antifungals. Amphotericin B further segmented into Amphocin, Fungizone and other products. Flucytosine further segmented into Ancobon and other products. Fluconazole includes Diflucan and other products. In treatment type, Flucytosine was the largest segment of the global cryptococcosis market in terms of revenue in 2015, driven by its increasing adoption in U.S. The market segments have been analyzed based on cost-effectiveness of the drugs, prevalence of the diseases, and growing diagnosis rate of cryptococcosis across the globe. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year.

Based on distribution channel, the global cryptococcosis market is segmented as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug store, and mail order pharmacies. Retail pharmacy was the largest segment of the global market in terms of revenue in 2015 and is expected to continue to dominate the market by 2024, which is attributed to the increasing contribution of long term medication required for cryptococcosis treatment. Online purchase of drugs has been highly popular in most of the developed economies such as the U.S. and Japan.

Geographically, the global cryptococcosis market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

Global Cryptococcosis Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global cryptococcosis market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC.

The global cryptococcosis market has been segmented as given below:

Global Cryptococcosis Market, by Treatment,

Amphotericin B Amphocin Fungizone Other

Flucytosine Ancobon Other

Fluconazole Diflucan Other

Others (Voriconazole, surgery treatment, etc.)

Global Cryptococcosis Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Store

Mail Order Pharmacies

Other

Global Cryptococcosis market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



