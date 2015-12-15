Opportunities in the Developed Regions Expected to Influence the Growth of the Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market 2012 – 2018

TMR’s latest report on global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market

The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Automated Test Equipment (ATE) among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

major players in the global ATE market include Advantest, Teradyne, Inc. and LTX-Credence and together account for more than 85% of the market. These companies have been focused on mergers and acquisitions for the last couple of years. Apart from this, companies have also invested significantly in the development and introduction of new products in the market. An in-depth competitive analysis of the market players involved is also provided in the report. The company profiles include a company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, SWOT analysis and strategies & developments. The in-depth research and high level analysis will allow ATE manufacturers and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about manufacturing, designing, and marketing of Automated Test Equipment and deciding the growth strategies for gaining competitive advantage.

This research study provides and in depth analysis of the ATE market by segmenting the market as mentioned below:

Market segments by product type

Memory Automated Test Equipment

Non-Memory Automated Test Equipment

Discrete Automated Test Equipment

Market segments by end user applications

IT & Telecommunications

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Defense

Others

Market segments by geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

