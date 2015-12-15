Creatinine Assay Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2018 – 2026

Creatinine is synthesized in the human body at the time of muscle contractions. The glomeruli of the kidney remove creatinine in the blood and secrete it into the urine. The creatinine test is one of the most sensitive tests employed for measuring the glomerular filtration rate of the kidney. Hence, the creatinine test is most widely used to assess the kidney functioning. Presently, in the fields of research and drug discovery, direct and automation-ready procedures are becoming popular for measuring creatinine concentration in biological samples. Hence, demand for use of the creatinine assay for diagnosis of kidney diseases is increasing globally. Creatinine assay kits are designed to directly measure creatinine in biological samples, without any pre-treatment.

Major advances in the determination of creatinine levels contribute to diagnosis of early-stage kidney diseases. Rising demand for detection of presence of mycobacteria in urine and rise in geriatric population suffering from kidney malfunctioning are a few factors likely to boost the demand for creatinine assays in the near future. However, new developments in analytical methods and urology diagnostic techniques are paving the way for early diagnosis and treatment of kidney diseases. Â

High prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and diabetes, rising geriatric population, and increasing research and development initiatives are expected to drive the global creatinine assay market in the near future. Furthermore, advent in constituents of exogenous markers, rise in government funding, and large number of initiatives for clinical laboratories are also augmenting the global creatinine assay market. Serum creatinine assays are commonly employed in clinical chemistry laboratories worldwide. Favorable reimbursements and technologically advanced designs introduced by manufacturers (such as occlusive cuff or pumps with implants attached) in the global market are also likely to fuel the creatinine assay market during the forecast period. Â

The global creatinine assay market can be segmented based on assay type, sample type, end-user, and region. In terms of assay type, the market has been segmented into creatinine-pap test kits, ELISA test kits, JaffeÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s kinetic test kits, and others. The JaffeÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s kinetic test kits segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to improving specificity of the reaction and challenges for clinical chemists. Based on sample type, the creatinine assay market can be classified into blood/serum, urine, and others. Â

Blood/serum is a rapidly expanding segment owing to increase in the prevalence of chronic kidney disease worldwide. Rise in technical advancements in assays is also a major factor that is projected to fuel the blood/serum segment in the near future. In terms of end-user, the market can be segregated into research & academics, hospitals, pathology laboratories, and others. In terms of region, the global creatinine assay market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. Â

Geographically, North America dominates the global creatinine assay market, due to increasing geriatric patient population suffering from urinary disorders, growing number of devices receiving regulatory approvals, and rising demand for new and advanced assays. Rising incidence of chronic kidney disease and early-phase diagnosis of diabetes is driving the pharmaceutical industry. Â

This, in turn, is expected to boost the creatinine assay market in North America from 2018 to 2026. Europe is the second-largest market for creatinine assay, due to favorable government policies regarding the development of health care infrastructure in the region. Â Expansion of research and development units and pathology labs in countries of Europe is also a major factor expected to drive the creatinine assay market in the region during the forecast period. Â

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period, due to increase in geriatric population with chronic kidney disease, rise in awareness among patients about kidney diseases, and surge in the per capita expenditure in the region. Additionally, economic growth in India and China is supporting the health care infrastructure as well as expansion of pharmaceutical companies and biotech labs in the country. This is likely to drive the creatinine assay market in Asia Pacific between 2018 and 2026. Â

Major players operating in the global creatinine assay market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Bioassay Systems LLC, Cell Biolabs Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Ltd, Abcam PLC, Biovision Inc., Tulip Diagnostics Private Limited, Genway Biotech, and Cayman Chemical.

