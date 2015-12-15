Razor Blade Coatings Market Cost Estimation, Sales, Expenses Analysis-2018 – 2026

Global Razor Blade Coatings Market: Introduction

Razor blade coatings prevent damage and corrosion of the cutting edge of the blade. It is an important step that ensures a prolonged useful life of a blade. Â Razor blade coatings are commonly composed of ceramic, metallic, and organic materials. Oxidation forms a protective layer on the blade. Coatings can be of two types: simple coatings and multi-layered or alloyed coatings. Carbon steel and hardened stainless steel are used to make razor blades. The coating materials have properties such as corrosion resistance, chemical inertness, low coefficient of friction, and possess good adhesion to the blade material. Earlier, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) was an extensively used material for coating; however, it showed poor adhesion to the blade material and thus was replaced by chromium.

Razor Blade Coatings Market: Overview

In terms of type of coating material, the razor blade coatings market can be segmented into silicone, polytetrafluoroethane (PTFE), titanium nitride (TiN), titanium carbide (TiC), chromium nitride (CrN), amorphous diamond, and ceramic (boron carbide). Chromium is an extensively used coating. Apart from these coating materials, diamond-like carbon (DLC) is also used as a coating material for shaving. Technologies used for Razor blade coatings include physical vapor deposition (PVD) and chemical vapor deposition (CVD). Thin layers of coatings are applied using PVD and CVD technologies. An additional layer of coating over the blade increases its curvature, thereby reducing its sharpness; therefore, the blades are sharpened after coating. Diamond-like carbon coatings are particularly applied as a thick film (12 to 15 micrometers) as compared to other materials. The diamond-like carbon coated blades are sharpened using plasma sharpening.

Razor Blade Coatings Market: Market Trends & Developments

Simple coatings of blade includes a single coat of metal and formation of its interfacial oxide. Chromium is a universal coating material and has better adhesion properties than PTFE and is inherently corrosion resistant. Alloyed coatings or multilayered coatings are increasingly being adopted as these have better resistance to wear. Razor blade coatings include nitriding, which is co-deposition of metal with nitrogen or ammonia to get intermediate layers of nitride coatings. The surface hardens due to diffusion of nitrogen in the metal layers.

Razor Blade Coatings Market: Regional Outlook

Demand for razor blade coatings is increasing at a steady pace. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the razor blade coatings market. North America and Europe hold large share of the global razor blade coatings market. Latin America and Middle East & Africa constitute small share of the razor blade coatings market.

Razor Blade Coatings Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the razor blade coatings market includeRichter Precision Inc. (the U.S.), Nutmeg Chrome Corporation (the U.S.), Surf Tech Coatings (the U.S.), American Cutting Edge (the U.S.), and Gesellschaft fÃÆÃÂ¼r Diamantprodukte mbH Â (Germany).

