Increasing Government Investments and Favorable Policies to Aid the Growth of the Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market 2017 – 2025

Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) market.

segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for protective coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The report also covers demand for individual resin type, product formulations, and end-use industry in all the regions.

Global Protective Coatings Market: Research Methodology

The report provides the estimated market size of protective coatings for 2016 and forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of protective coatings has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin type, product formulation, and end-use industry segments of protective coatings market. Market size and forecast for each major resin type, product formulation and end-use industry have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, American Chemical Society, International Council of Chemical Associations, 4m Associations, and European Union. Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, resin type, end-use industry, and product formulations across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Competitive Landscape

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global protective coatings market. Key players in the protective coatings market include PPG Industries Inc., Arkema Group, Sherwin-Williams Company, Kansai Paint Company Limited, Jotun Group, Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint Holdings Company Limited, Hempel A/S, Sika AG, etc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, overall revenue, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report segments the Global Protective Coatings market as follows:

Global Protective Coatings Market: By Resin Type

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Polyesters

Others

Global Protective Coatings Market: By Product Formulation

Solvent-borne

Water-borne

Powder-borne

Others

Global Protective Coatings Market: By End-use Industry

Building and Construction

Oil and Gas

Aerospace

Automotive

Industrial

Marine

Others

Global Protective Coatings Market: By Region/Country/Sub-region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Turkey Russia U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



