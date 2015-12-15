Implantable Medical Devices Market Poised to Grow at a CAGR of XX% Between 2016 – 2024

“

competitive landscape and features companies manufacturing plastic to oil (fuel) systems and companies operating plastic to oil (fuel) plants. This report includes the key market dynamics affecting the recycled plastic & plastic waste to oil market globally. The analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the global recycled plastic & plastic waste to oil market. Major dynamics such as drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report through tables. The report also provides a detailed industry analysis of the global recycled plastic & plastic waste to oil market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model.

The recycled plastic & plastic waste to oil market has been broadly segmented on the basis of plastic type, technology, end-fuel, and geography. The recycled plastic & plastic waste to oil market has been segmented on the basis of plastic type into polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polystyrene (PS), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), and other plastics. Polyethylene (PE) was the largest plastic type segment of the recycled plastic & plastic waste to oil market globally, accounting for more than 40% of the global share, in 2014. Polyethylene (PE) is one of the most preferred plastics for plastic to oil (fuel) process owing to its higher energy conversion rates. High density polyethylene (HDPE) produces higher yield compared to low density polyethylene (LDPE), predominantly due to issues related to separation. Rising environmental concerns across the globe and increasing government and environmental regulations against disposal of plastics have boosted the installation of plastic to oil (fuel) systems across the globe. However, declining crude oil prices are expected to hamper the growth of global recycled plastic & plastic waste to oil market. Increasing plastic production globally is expected to boost the adoption of plastic to oil (fuel) systems in the next few years.

On the basis of technology, the global recycled plastic & plastic waste to oil market has been segmented into pyrolysis, gasification and synthesis, and catalytic depolymerization processes. Pyrolysis process is the most widely used technology for converting plastic into oil (fuel). Based on end-fuel, the global recycled plastic & plastic waste to oil market has been segmented into diesel, gasoline, kerosene, synthetic gases, and others. Diesel is the most widely produced fuel from plastic to oil (fuel) process.

The recycled plastic & plastic waste to oil market was analyzed for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. Europe held the major share of the global recycled plastic & plastic waste to oil market, accounting for more than 35% of the global market share, in 2014. Asia Pacific was the second-largest recycled plastic & plastic waste to oil market, followed by North America, in 2014. Middle East & Africa and South & Central America held the fourth-largest and fifth-largest market share, respectively, of the global recycled plastic & plastic waste to oil market in 2014.

Some of the key market participants in the global recycled plastic & plastic waste to oil market include Agilyx Inc., Cynar Plc, Vadxx Energy LLC, Nexus Fuels LLC, Clean Blue Technologies Inc., Plastic2Oil Inc. (JBI Inc.), RES Polyflow, PK Clean, Plastic Advanced Recycling Corporation (PARC), and MK Aromatics Ltd. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial revenues (on availability), business strategies, key technologies, filed or pending patents, production capacities, and recent developments. The global recycled plastic & plastic waste to oil market has been segmented as follows:

Global Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Market: Plastic Type Analysis

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Other Plastics

Global Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Market: Technology Analysis

Pyrolysis Process

Gasification and Synthesis Process

Catalytic Depolymerization Process

Global Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Market: End-Fuel Analysis

Diesel

Gasoline

Kerosene

Synthetic Gases

Others

Global Recycled Plastic & Plastic Waste to Oil Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Kingdom of Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South & Central America Brazil Rest of South & Central America



