Increasing Government Investments and Favorable Policies to Aid the Growth of the Nail Care Market 2019 – 2027

segmentation category i.e. type, connectivity, application, market type, distribution channel, and geography in the scope of the study. The report also covers region-wise share analysis of the wireless earphone market.

Global Wireless Earphone Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes the competition landscape, which comprises the competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global wireless earphone market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. The competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors such as market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to companies’ capabilities. Factors such as topline growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to companies’ potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by leading players in the wireless earphone market. Some of the major players operating in the global wireless earphone market profiled in this study are Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Plantronics, Inc., Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, Jabra, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Apple Inc., Samsung, Motorola Mobility, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Bang & Olufsen, Edifier International Limited, Panasonic, Shure Incorporated, Xiaomi, Nokia, LG Electronics, Inc., OnePlus, and Motorola Mobility (Lenovo Inc.). Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global wireless earphone market is segmented as follows: –

Global Wireless Earphone Market, by Type

Ear bud Earphone

Canal Earphone

Global Wireless Earphone Market, by Connectivity

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Global Wireless Earphone Market, by Application

Music & Entertainment

Sports & Fitness

Gaming & Virtual Reality

Global Wireless Earphone Market, by Market Type

Mobile Aftermarket

Mobile Inbox

Global Wireless Earphone Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Multi-brand Electronic Stores Exclusive Showrooms Others



Global Wireless Earphone Market, by Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

