R&D Activities to Fast-track the Growth of the Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market Between 2019 – 2027

segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for trailer terminal tractor in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual type segments in all the regions.

The study includes company profiles of major players operating in the global market. Key players in the trailer terminal tractor market include AB Volvo, AUTOCAR, LLC., BYD Company Limited, CAPACITY TRUCKS, CARGOTEC (Kalmar), CVS FERRARI S.P.A., Hoist Liftruck Mfg., LLC, Konecranes, MAFI Transport Systems GmbH, Mol CY nv, Orange EV, SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED, TERBERG SPECIAL VEHICLES, and TICO TRACTORS. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as competitive landscape, company footprint, company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The market for trailer terminal tractor is primarily driven by the rise in development of seaports.

The report provides the estimated market size of trailer terminal tractor for 2018 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of trailer terminal tractor has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on fuel, tonnage, axle, technology, end-use industry, and regional segments of the trailer terminal tractor market. Market size and forecast for each major type have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, revenue share for particular business segment, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to, company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, IMO, European Union, UITP, TTMA, ATA, NTTC, ANSI, CTEA, CTRMC, CVSA, MARKLINES and others.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global trailer terminal tractor market has been segmented into:

Global Trailer Terminal Tractor Market, by Fuel

Diesel/Gasoline

HEV

BEV

Global Trailer Terminal Tractor Market, by Tonnage

Below 50 Tons

Between 50-100 Tons

Above 100 Tons

Global Trailer Terminal Tractor Market, by Axle

Single Axle

Multi-Axle

Global Trailer Terminal Tractor Market, by End-use Industry

Port

Industry Heavy Industry Food & Beverage Oil & Gas Others



Global Trailer Terminal Tractor Market, by Technology

Manual

Semi-autonomous

Autonomous

Trailer Terminal Tractor Market, by Region

North America U. S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U. K. France Italy Spain Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



