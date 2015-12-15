Health Condition Management App Market to Remain Lucrative During 2018 – 2026

A health condition management app assists consumers and health care professionals in the management of overall wellness, disease prevention, and disease management. The app is known as mHealth or mobile health. It has a wide range of applications from chronic disease management to complex population health analysis. As health care providers and payers are shifting toward a patient-centered, outcome-based model, health condition management apps would become an important part of health care settings in the near future. Growing adoption of smartphones with high-speed networks, rise in the incidence of chronic diseases, and emerging uses of mHealth solutions are expected to drive the global health condition management app market during the forecast period. A few health care providers have started prescribing mHealth apps. Increasing development of mHealth apps for diseases management is accelerating the adoption of health condition management apps by patients and as well as healthcare professionals meeting the meaningful use requirements for data capture and greater integration, reimbursement and evidence increases around the added value of mHealth adoption in chronic disease management.

Technology solutions and the availability of tools to assist healthcare providers and increase in mobile traffic is seen due to advances in 3G and 4G network that has enabled utilization of smartphones and tablets in the field of commerce, entertainment, healthcare and others. Integration of mobile technology into health care services has allowed consumers to manage their daily activities effectively. This is likely to drive the health condition management app market during the forecast period. Growing adoption of smartphones, year-on-year growth of elderly population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and rapid advancements in the mobile web technology are also expected to drive the health condition management app market from 2018 to 2026. According to the World Health Organization, 8.5% adults aged 18 years or above had diabetes in 2014. In 2015, diabetes was the direct cause of 1.6 million deaths and high level of blood glucose was the cause of 2.2 million deaths in 2012.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6682?source=atm

The global health condition management app market can be segmented based on app type, end-user, and region. In terms of app type, the market can be classified into medication reminders & info, women health & pregnancy, disease-specific, and others. Based on end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, insurance companies, patients, employees, and others.

In terms of region, the global health condition management app market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for a prominent share of the global market during the forecast period. Technological advancements and increase in the incidence of cardiovascular and other diseases (such as diabetes) are major factors likely to drive the market in North America during the forecast period. Europe is also a significant market for health condition management app, due to changing demographics, evolving lifestyle, increase in government initiatives, and launch of new products in the region. For instance, in July 2017, the European Commission launched public consultation on how Europe should promote digital innovation in health care for the benefit of citizens and health care systems in the region. The health condition management app market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR between 2018 and 2026. This high growth rate can be attributed to increasing health care expenditure and rising elderly population in the region, as the geriatric population is more prone to chronic diseases led by low immunity and decreased healing power. According to the Department of Economic & Social Affairs of the United Nations, in 2013, there were around 23 million people aged 80 years or above in China, and the number is projected to reach 90 million by 2050. Â

Key players operating in the global health condition management app market are Dexcom, Inc., Withings, iHealth Labs, Inc., Masimo Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Get Discount of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/checkdiscount/6682?source=atm

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the marketÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key playersÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ strategies

The main aim of the report is to: Enable key stakeholderÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s in the market bet right on it Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them Assess the overall growth scope in the near term Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Â

Â

Enquiry before buying at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiryBuy/6682?source=atm