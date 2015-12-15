Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market is on Course to Expand at a CAGR of XX% Over the Forecast Period 2016 – 2024

Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) market report from TMR’s viewpoint

The Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) market report:

What opportunities are present for the Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) being utilized?

How many units of Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) is estimated to be sold in 2019?

segmentation includes current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual products and end-user segments in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global geosynthetics market. Key players profiled in the report include Low & Bonar PLC, AVINTIV Inc., Officine Maccaferri S.p.A., NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Agru America, Inc., Propex Operating Company, LLC, TenCate Geosynthetics, GSE Environmental, Inc., Tenax Corporation, Tensar International Corporation. Market players are profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of geosynthetics for 2015 and forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of geosynthetics is provided in terms of both volume and revenue. Market volume is defined in Mn Square Meters, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers are estimated based on key product segments and end-user segments of geosynthetics. Market size and forecast for each major product and end-user is provided in terms of global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, Plastemart magazine, TPE magazine, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva, and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report segments the global geosynthetics market as follows:

Geosynthetics Market – Product Segment Analysis

Geotextiles

Geomembranes

Geogrids

Drainage Composites

Others (Geosynthetic Clay Liners, etc.)

Geosynthetics Market – Function Analysis

Containment

Reinforcement

Filtration and Drainage

Others (Separation, etc.)

Geosynthetics Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France U.K. Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



The Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

Key findings of the Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) market.

Year-on-year growth of the global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) market in terms of value and volume.

The Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

