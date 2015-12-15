Bottle Warmer Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2018 – 2026

Bottle Warmer Market – Overview

Bottle warmers are used for heating breast milk or formula milk to an appropriate temperature for the baby. Bottle warmers have resolved the problems that come with the traditional process of heating and thus, have gained popularity worldwide. Babies require the bottle feed to be at a specific temperature. This is a key factor driving the bottle warmer market.

BabyÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s reaction to temperature differences, health, and safety of the content in the bottle, and ease of use and convenience of bottle warmers is driving the market. In addition to circulatory adaptation and breathing, the babies must take control of body temperature. Health and safety of babies plays a significant role in the growth of the market. Clean and healthy baby food for a babyÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s good health, whether it is expressed breast milk, formula, or jarred baby food, it needs to be warmed in a way that it does not feature spots or overheating. The foodÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s nutritional qualities should not be affected by the warming process. Moreover, heating water on the stove to warm milk for the baby takes time. A bottle warmer heats the milk within a few minutes. Convenience is an important factor boosting the demand for bottle warmers.

Using a baby bottle warmer is a quick and easy way to get your babyÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s bottle at an ideal temperature. Bottle warmers are a convenient way to make sure that the babyÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s milk is heated to an appropriate temperature. Moreover, various sizes of bottles can be used in bottle warmers. Additionally, some bottle warmers also have coolers, which store a couple of bottles chilled and ready for warming.

Technological innovation is leading to premiumization of products. Companies are focusing on portfolio expansion and technological innovations. Hence, incorporation of advanced technologies is projected to help leading players develop innovative products to gain market share. Smart connectivity is the latest technology incorporated in bottle warmers. This allows an individual to connect the bottle warmer to a smartphone via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. This in turn is projected to help control and monitor the bottle warmer remotely. However, declining birth rates across the globe is likely to inhibit the bottle warmer market.

Bottle Warmer Market ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Segmentation

The global bottle warmer market can be segmented based on product type, warming type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market can be categorized into electric bottle warmer, portable travel bottle warmer, car bottle warmer, double bottle warmer, and others. In terms of warming type, the bottle warmer market can be divided into steam warming type and water warming type. Steam bottle warmers Â are usually faster, but a Â water bottle warmer Â might be more affordable. Based on application, the bottle warmer market can be classified into home use and outdoor use. In terms of distribution channel, the bottle warmer market can be segmented into online and offline. The offline segment can be further classified into hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, and others. Based on geography, the market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Bottle Warmer Market ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Key Players

Different bottle warmers take different amounts of time, which depends on the underlying heating mechanism. Â The bottle warmer market is fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of players. Competition in the market is intense and challenging for major market players. Key players operating in the global bottle warmer market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., TOMMEE TIPPEE, ClickHeat, Born Free Tru-Temp, Maxx Elite, MAM, BOON, Chicco, Kiinde Kozii, Cherub Baby, and the First Years.

