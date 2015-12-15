Motorcycle e-Call Market 2020-2026: Onset Of Advanced Technologies To Upsurge The Growth

Press Release

Motorcycle e-Call Market

This Motorcycle e-Call market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating (BMW Motorrad, Bosch, Continental, Telit Communications) in terms of analyses various attributes such as Company Profile, Product Specifications, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Capacity, CAGR, Production Value, and 2014-2019 market shares for each company of the Motorcycle e-Call industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions.

Some of The Major Highlights of TOC Covers: Development Trend of Analysis of Motorcycle e-Call Market;  Motorcycle e-Call Market Trend Analysis;  Motorcycle e-Call Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2020-2026;  Marketing Channel;  Direct Marketing;  Indirect Marketing;  Motorcycle e-Call Customers;  Market Dynamics;  Market Trends;  Opportunities;  Market Drivers and so on.

Motorcycle e-Call Market

Scope of Motorcycle e-Call Market: The motorcycle eCall system could decrease the response time of emergency services by instantly providing accurate information in the event of an accident.

The lack of protection for the rider and the vehicle is one of the primary reasons for such high fatality conversion rates. In addition to normal crashes, improper lane changing also results in severe injuries or fatalities to motorcyclists. In such a scenario, the e-Call system reduces the service response time thereby reducing the risk of conversion of accidents into fatalities.

The e-Call system reduces the emergency service response time by about 50%. Therefore, it paved its adoption in the automotive segment; it will soon be commercialized in the motorcycle segment. However, this does not stop the further developments in the system by suppliers

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

⟴ GSM/UMTS based
⟴ LTE based

End User/ Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

⟴ OEM
⟴ Aftermarket

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Motorcycle e-Call market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)
  • Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
  • Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)
  • United States
  • China
  • Japan
  • India 
  • Other Regions

Important Motorcycle e-Call Market Data Available In This Report:

❶   Emerging OpportunitiesCompetitive LandscapeRevenue Share of Main Manufacturers.

❷   This Report Discusses the Motorcycle e-Call Market Summary; Market Scope Gives A Brief Outline of the Motorcycle e-Call Market.

❸   Strategic Recommendations, Forecast Growth Areas Of The Motorcycle e-Call Market.

❹   Key Performing Regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas, Other) Along With Their Major Countries Are Detailed in This Motorcycle e-Call industry Report.

❺   Challenges For the New Entrants, Trends Market Drivers.

❻   Company Profiles, Product Analysis, Marketing Strategies, Emerging Market Segments and Comprehensive Analysis of Motorcycle e-Call Market.

❼   Motorcycle e-Call Market Share Year-Over-Year Growth of Key Players In Promising Regions.

