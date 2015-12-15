Antimicrobial Wound Dressings Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2018 – 2026

Wound care has been an essential part of the health care industry. Wounds, whether a small cut or an incision during invasive or minimally invasive surgical procedures, require dressings for proper treatment and healing. Different types of wound dressings are available in the market, depending upon the anatomical site of the wounds and the nature of the wound. Wound dressings have evolved from traditional gauze dressings to new and innovative antimicrobial wound care dressings. Constant innovations by market players have led to the emergence of new antimicrobial wound dressings. These dressings are used to protect the wound from pathogens and other infections, which can lead to worsening of the wound and increased cost burden of treatment of infectious wounds. Skin and soft tissue infections, also known as SSTIs, can lead to life threatening conditions if left untreated. Antimicrobial dressings play a pivotal role in the prevention and treatment of skin and soft tissue infections during wound care.

Increase in prevalence of wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, surgical wounds, and other types of wounds and rise in the global economic cost burden of treatment of wounds are driving demand for new and innovative wound care dressings in the global market. According to the National Pressure Ulcers Advisory Panel (NPUAP), the economic cost burden of diabetic foot ulcer wound care was an estimated US$ 9.0 Bn to US$ 13.0 Bn in the U.S. alone in 2016. Rise in the number of surgical procedures leading to an increase in the number of surgical wounds is expected to propel the market in the near future. Â Moreover, rise in the prevalence of diabetes and other chronic infections leading to increased hospital stays and increase in prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers are driving demand for antimicrobial wound dressings in the global market. Furthermore, rise in demand for innovative dressings and new product introductions by market players are anticipated to fuel the global antimicrobial wound dressings market from 2018 to 2026. However, comparatively higher costs of antimicrobial dressings is a major restraining factor for the growth of the global market.

The global antimicrobial wound dressings market can be segmented based on type, indication, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the global antimicrobial wound dressings market can be classified into iodine wound dressings, silver wound dressings, and others. The silver wound dressings segment dominated the global market in 2017. Based on indication, the global market can be categorized into diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, surgical wounds, and others. The diabetic foot ulcers segment is projected to expand at a comparatively higher CAGR from 2018 to 2026. In terms of end-user, the global market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.

Based on region, the global antimicrobial wound dressings market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017 and is projected to continue its dominance from 2018 to 2026. High prevalence of surgical wounds owing to a comparatively higher number of surgical procedures being performed in the U.S. and increase in the adoption of new and advanced wound dressings among health care settings in the country contributed to the higher share of North America in the global market in 2017. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to an increase in prevalence of diabetes in the region and rise in per capita health care expenditure, which is boosting demand for antimicrobial wound dressings.

Key players operating in the global antimicrobial wound dressings market are Smith & Nephew, plc, Convatec, Inc., 3M Company, MÃÆÃÂ¶lnlycke Health Care, Organogenesis, Inc., and Arthrex, Inc. among others

