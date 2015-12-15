Semi-Extensible Sack Kraft Paper Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2018 – 2028

Semi-Extensible Sack Kraft Paper market ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Overview:

The rising demand for sustainable packaging with value added significance and eco – friendly materials are ongoing trends prevailing in the market. High tensile energy absorption nature of semi-extensible sack kraft paper has considerable saving on paper, without compromising the quality of sacks. Combination of strength and porosity of semi-extensible sack kraft paper is advantageous for dust free filling of powered goods. High strength of semi-extensible sack kraft paper make it more valuable over other types of sack paper. In addition semi-extensible sack kraft paper is strong enough to withstand the tough demands of handling and filling. Semi-extensible sack kraft paper are available in natural and bleached shades and from virgin and recycled pulp. End use application of semi-extensible sack kraft paper include bags and sacks for rice sugar flour potatoes, construction materials or any powdery products. Semi-extensible sack kraft paper are ideal solution where high speed and dust free filling, resistance handling and very good printing capabilities are required. Durability of semi-extensible sack kraft paper is more due its better porosity. All this factors are driving the growth for semi-extensible sack kraft paper market. Â

Semi-Extensible Sack Kraft Paper market – Dynamic:

Semi-extensible sack kraft paper is widely used when best conversion properties and high strength is required. Improved stiffness and surface smoothness is another key factor enhancing the growth of semi-extensible sack kraft paper. Printing can be done on semi-extensible sack kraft paper that enhance customerÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s point of purchase view. Strength of semi-extensible sack kraft paper reduces the amount of packaging required which by some means save the paper. Semi-extensible sack kraft paper are reusable recyclable and biodegradable. Semi-extensible sack kraft paper are gaining exponential demand as the government in all the countries has been taking strong initiatives to limit the usage of plastic bags. The factors of semi-extensible sack kraft paper include extensibility porosity, printability and durability which will escalate the semi-extensible sack kraft paper market during forecast period. High cost of wood pulp which is a raw material of semi-extensible sack kraft paper is a foremost curb restricting the market size over forecast period.

Semi-Extensible Sack Kraft Paper market – Segmentation:

Globally Semi-Extensible Sack Kraft Paper market has been segmented as grade, packaging type, end use industry and region

On the basis of grade, Â Semi-Extensible Sack Kraft Paper market is segmented as– White Semi-Extensible Sack Kraft Paper Brown Semi-Extensible Sack Kraft Paper

On the basis of packaging type, Â Semi-Extensible Sack Kraft Paper market is segmented as– Bags Shopping bag Grocery bag Sacks SOS sack Pinch bottom sack Valve sack Open mouth sack Envelope Sachets

On the basis of end use industry, Semi-Extensible Sack Kraft Paper market is segmented as ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Food & Beverages Personal care & cosmetics Building and construction Chemicals Agriculture

On the basis of application, Semi-Extensible Sack Kraft Paper market is segmented as ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Industrial Consumer

On the basis of region, Â Semi-Extensible Sack Kraft Paper market has been divided into seven key regions as ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Middle East & Africa (MEA) Japan

The use of semi-extensible sack kraft paper for cement packaging is a booming sector in developing economies such India & China. Middle East Africa and Asia is projected to register the implicit growth in the forecast period 2018 – 2028. Â European and North American regions are expected to generate huge demand for semi-extensible sack kraft paper in the near future too. Among the application segment construction and food and beverages segment is anticipated to dominate the semi-extensible sack kraft paper market.

Semi-Extensible Sack Kraft Paper market – Key players:

Some of the key players operating in Semi-Extensible Sack Kraft Paper market are ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å The Mondi Group plc. Horizon Pulp & Paper Ltd. Guangzhou Bmpaper Co., Ltd. Natron-Hayat d.o.o. Nordic Paper Holding AB The Brunius & Co AB Roxel Trading Smurfit Kappa Group Ungerth AB Anhui Shaning Paper Industry Co.,Ltd. Segezha Group

