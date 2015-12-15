Flat Bottom Sealed Bags Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2018 – 2028

Flat Bottom Sealed Bags Market: Overview

Flat bottom sealed bags are known as block bottom bags. As the name suggests, these bags are sealed at the bottom and have an opening at the top. Flat bottom sealed bags are an ideal choice when it comes to holding lightweight and delicate material. Flat bottom sealed bags are designed to use in applications that put a lot of stress on the bag seal or sides. Flat bottom sealed bags are mainly used in the packaging of food products. The base of the bag, being flat and sealed from the bottom, provides strength, and is a secure packaging solution for consumer products such as fruits, vegetables, cereals, rice, coffee, and many more. In addition to this, these flat bottom sealed bags offer outstanding on-shelf presentation and a stable base for lightweight products. The flat bottom sealed bags market is expected to mostly remain positive during the forecast period. Flat bottom sealed bags can be customized to suit individual product preferences, due to their availability with zippers, sliders, and Velcro/Aplix. Factors driving the flat bottom sealed bags market include bags produced with lamination and metalized lining, and protection from excess moisture that keeps products fresh for a long time.

Flat Bottom Sealed Bags Market: Dynamics

Significant factors boosting the growth of the flat bottom sealed bags market are rising disposable income, active product packaging, and the need to transport products safely with good control of handling. Flat bottom sealed bags come in re-sealable zippers and transparent windows for more convenience, and generate consumer attention at the point of purchase. This unique and innovative packaging solution with an easy fill and seal property is expected to help the global flat bottom sealed bags market grow positively during the forecast period. Flat bottom sealed bags are manufactured in numerous sizes, and are printed using advanced HD-175 screen Flexo in more than five colors. Flat bottom sealed bags structure is designed to satisfy the oxygen and moisture barrier property. The wide variety of material of construction of the bag fuels the growth of flat bottom sealed bags market. Flat bottom sealed bags are available in various materials such as paper, aluminum, and plastic, making them consumer-friendly. Despite the positive outlook of flat bottom sealed bags , rising environmental concerns of hydrocarbon-based plastic-based flat bottom sealed bags and the use of non-biodegradable plastic is posing a restraint to the growth of the flat bottom sealed bags market. Â

Flat Bottom Sealed Bags Market: Segmentation

The flat bottom sealed bags market is segmented on the basis of material: Â Paper Aluminum Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate Polyethylene PPE PVC LDPE Others Â

The global flat bottom sealed bags market is segmented on the basis of sealed bag type: Flat Bottom sealed bags with Zipper Flat Bottom Box Pouch 2-3 Sided Seal flat bottom sealed Bags Flat Bottom Sealed Bags with No Zipper Â

The global flat bottom sealed bags market is segmented on the basis of closure type: Flat bottom sealed bags with top Zipper Closure Flat bottom sealed bags with Top Slider Closure Flat bottom sealed bags with Hook and Loop Closure Flat bottom sealed bags with Hooded Top Slider

The global flat bottom sealed bags market is segmented on the basis of capacity: 20 g -50 g 50 g – 100 g 1 kg and More

The global flat bottom sealed bags market is segmented on the basis of end use: Coffee and Tea Nuts and Dried Fruits Rice and Grains Baked Goods Snack Foods Pet Food Health and Beauty

Flat Bottom Sealed Bags Market: Geographical outlook of flat bottom sealed bags in the following regions – North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Middle East & Africa (MEA) Japan Â

North America accounts for a significant share of the global flat bottom sealed bags market, owing to the rapid rise of the packaging industry in the region as compared to other areas. Europe is followed by North America in the global flat bottom sealed bags market. Asia Pacific is likely to help the global flat bottom sealed bags market during the forecast period, due to the significant demand in specific food products that require oxygen and moisture barrier technology packaging. Economies such as the Middle East & Africa and Latin America have a reasonable opportunity in the global flat bottom sealed bags market, as the packaging industry in these regions is growing at a significantly high rate. Â

Flat Bottom Sealed Bags Market: Key Players Â Pouch Direct Pouch Makers Layfield Flexible Packaging Bags and Pouches Fine Packaging Pack Plus Knack Packaging Mondi Group Polypouch Tekpak Solutions

